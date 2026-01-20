LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Global Uncertainty Keeps Traders Cautious as Dalal Street Tracks Earnings and Sector Moves

Stock Market Today: Global Uncertainty Keeps Traders Cautious as Dalal Street Tracks Earnings and Sector Moves

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opens flat on January 20, 2026, with Sensex and Nifty showing minimal movement. Investors remain cautious amid global uncertainty, earnings updates, and sector-specific cues, while markets track selective buying and losses.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 20, 2026 09:26:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Global Uncertainty Keeps Traders Cautious as Dalal Street Tracks Earnings and Sector Moves
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Dalal Street kicks off January 20, 2026, on a cautious note, with Sensex and Nifty opening flat. After Monday’s weak close, markets are showing minimal movement in the pre-opening and early trading sessions. Investors remain watchful amid global uncertainties, earnings updates, and domestic sectoral cues.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (20 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in the pre-opening session, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. Minor losses indicate a neutral start, with markets likely to remain rangebound amid global and domestic uncertainties.

Stock Market Opening Bell

  • Sensex: 83,241.99, down 4.19 pts (-0.01%), mixed market breadth
  • Nifty: 25,581.70, down 3.80 pts (-0.01%), cautious start

Sensex and Nifty opened flat on January 20, showing minimal movement. Selective buying in banking and metals was offset by weakness in aviation, healthcare, and tech, reflecting a cautious market start.

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Tata Capital: Q3 consolidated profit rose 20.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,264.7 crore. Net interest income increased 20.5% to Rs 3,314.8 crore, supported by healthy loan growth.
  • Havells India: Q3 profit increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 300.8 crore, while revenue grew 14.3% to Rs 5,587.9 crore on strong demand.
  • Ola Electric Mobility: Appointed Deepak Rastogi as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20.
  • LTIMindtree: Q3 consolidated profit declined 11.7% year-on-year to Rs 959.6 crore due to one-time labour code charges of Rs 590.3 crore. Revenue rose 11.6% to Rs 10,781 crore, indicating steady demand.

Stock Market On Monday

Monday Market Wrap: Nifty Dips Below 25,600, Sensex Slides Over 300 Points; Media and Realty Under Pressure

The drama that unfolded on Dalal Street on Monday made investors a bit wary, with Nifty falling below 25,600 and Sensex losing more than 300 points. Weak international cues, along with trade war concerns, brought about general profit booking in the market, but at the same time, selective purchasing of stocks in the FMCG and auto sectors provided a glimmer of hope. Wipro, Eternal, Tata Motors PV, and Max Healthcare were the ones that did not perform well, while InterGlobe Aviation, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, and Maruti Suzuki grabbed the attention. In terms of sectors, it was all red, media, Oil & Gas, and Realty dropped 1.5–2 percent, while FMCG remained the only defensive stronghold. Monday was a reminder to traders that a cautious approach is still the best strategy.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:26 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Global Uncertainty Keeps Traders Cautious as Dalal Street Tracks Earnings and Sector Moves

QUICK LINKS