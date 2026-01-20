Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Get ready for some dips and jumps today!

The stocks that are going to be at the center of attention on Dalal Street on January 20, 2026, are being approached with caution. The tone was set by Q3FY26 earnings, stable China loan prime rates, and weak global cues. Early indicators were not very encouraging.

GIFT Nifty showed little movement, trading at 25,597.50 at 7:20 AM, already suggesting a low-volatility session, before slipping to 25,595.50 at 8:23 AM, down nearly 20 points. Asian markets traded in the red, led by Japan, as long-term bond yields hit fresh highs, adding to concerns already fuelled by renewed US tariff issues linked to Greenland.

The People’s Bank of China kept key lending rates unchanged, while the US stock market ended slightly lower overnight. With global uncertainties rising, markets are likely to remain cautious at the open rather than aggressive.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

LTIMindtree: Q3 consolidated profit declined 11.7% year-on-year to Rs 959.6 crore due to one-time labour code charges of Rs 590.3 crore. Revenue rose 11.6% to Rs 10,781 crore, indicating steady demand.

Financial Services & NBFCs

Tata Capital: Q3 consolidated profit rose 20.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,264.7 crore. Net interest income increased 20.5% to Rs 3,314.8 crore, supported by healthy loan growth.

AU Small Finance Bank: Q3 results due today.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Q3 earnings scheduled for today.

Capri Global Capital: CEO Monu Ratra resigned, effective January 19.

Consumer Durables & Electricals

Havells India: Q3 profit increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 300.8 crore, while revenue grew 14.3% to Rs 5,587.9 crore on strong demand.

Auto & Ancillaries

Ceat: Q3 profit surged 60.4% year-on-year to Rs 155.8 crore. Revenue rose 26% to Rs 4,157 crore. The board approved capital expenditure of Rs 1,314 crore for its Chennai plant.

Real Estate

Oberoi Realty: Q3 profit edged up 0.7% year-on-year to Rs 622.6 crore, while revenue increased 5.8% to Rs 1,492.6 crore.

Metals & Industrial Manufacturing

Bansal Wire Industries: Q3 profit rose 3.8% year-on-year to Rs 43.3 crore. Revenue grew 11.3% to Rs 1,029 crore.

Retail & Apparel

Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Q3 profit declined 17.1% year-on-year to Rs 38.1 crore, while revenue fell 8.3% to Rs 411.3 crore.

Energy & Oil & Gas

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL): Signed a 10-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company, a subsidiary of ADNOC Gas. Supplies will be routed to HPCL’s Chhara LNG terminal in Gujarat.

Chemicals

Archean Chemical Industries: Appointed Rampraveen Swaminathan as Managing Director for a five-year term starting January 22.

Deepak Nitrite: Subsidiary Deepak Chem Tech commissioned nitration and second hydrogenation plants at Dahej, Gujarat, with capex of Rs 85 crore incurred so far.

Telecom & EV

Ola Electric Mobility: Appointed Deepak Rastogi as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20.

IPO & Capital Markets

UPL: Subsidiary Advanta Enterprises filed DRHP with SEBI for an IPO. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 3.61 crore shares, with UPL selling 2.81 crore shares.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company: Q3 results scheduled today.

Infrastructure & Manufacturing

Amber Enterprises India: Allotted 100 acres of land by YEIDA for a new manufacturing facility near Jewar Airport. Group entity Ascent-K Circuit received an additional 16 acres. Total proposed investment stands at Rs 6,785 crore.

Overseas Orders

Sanghvi Movers: Botswana subsidiary received a work order worth $4.3 million from Jindal Energy Botswana, improving overseas visibility.

Block & Bulk Deals

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Malabar Gold and Diamonds sold 5.28 lakh shares, representing 0.79% equity, for Rs 8.75 crore.

Greenleaf Envirotech: Unicorn Fund sold 31,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.52% stake, for Rs 45.84 lakh.

Gabion Technologies India: PESB Alpha Fund acquired 99,200 shares, representing a 0.73% stake, for Rs 91.18 lakh.

Corporate Actions

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Bank of Maharashtra

NLC India

