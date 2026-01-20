LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Dalal Street is set for a cautious start as weak global cues, muted GIFT Nifty signals, and Q3 earnings keep investors selective, with stock-specific action likely across sectors.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 20, 2026 09:02:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Get ready for some dips and jumps today!

You Might Be Interested In

The stocks that are going to be at the center of attention on Dalal Street on January 20, 2026, are being approached with caution. The tone was set by Q3FY26 earnings, stable China loan prime rates, and weak global cues. Early indicators were not very encouraging.

GIFT Nifty showed little movement, trading at 25,597.50 at 7:20 AM, already suggesting a low-volatility session, before slipping to 25,595.50 at 8:23 AM, down nearly 20 points. Asian markets traded in the red, led by Japan, as long-term bond yields hit fresh highs, adding to concerns already fuelled by renewed US tariff issues linked to Greenland.

You Might Be Interested In

The People’s Bank of China kept key lending rates unchanged, while the US stock market ended slightly lower overnight. With global uncertainties rising, markets are likely to remain cautious at the open rather than aggressive.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

  • LTIMindtree: Q3 consolidated profit declined 11.7% year-on-year to Rs 959.6 crore due to one-time labour code charges of Rs 590.3 crore. Revenue rose 11.6% to Rs 10,781 crore, indicating steady demand.

Financial Services & NBFCs

  • Tata Capital: Q3 consolidated profit rose 20.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,264.7 crore. Net interest income increased 20.5% to Rs 3,314.8 crore, supported by healthy loan growth.

  • AU Small Finance Bank: Q3 results due today.

  • Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Q3 earnings scheduled for today.

  • Capri Global Capital: CEO Monu Ratra resigned, effective January 19.

Consumer Durables & Electricals

  • Havells India: Q3 profit increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 300.8 crore, while revenue grew 14.3% to Rs 5,587.9 crore on strong demand.

Auto & Ancillaries

  • Ceat: Q3 profit surged 60.4% year-on-year to Rs 155.8 crore. Revenue rose 26% to Rs 4,157 crore. The board approved capital expenditure of Rs 1,314 crore for its Chennai plant.

Real Estate

  • Oberoi Realty: Q3 profit edged up 0.7% year-on-year to Rs 622.6 crore, while revenue increased 5.8% to Rs 1,492.6 crore.

Metals & Industrial Manufacturing

  • Bansal Wire Industries: Q3 profit rose 3.8% year-on-year to Rs 43.3 crore. Revenue grew 11.3% to Rs 1,029 crore.

Retail & Apparel

  • Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Q3 profit declined 17.1% year-on-year to Rs 38.1 crore, while revenue fell 8.3% to Rs 411.3 crore.

Energy & Oil & Gas

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL): Signed a 10-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company, a subsidiary of ADNOC Gas. Supplies will be routed to HPCL’s Chhara LNG terminal in Gujarat.

Chemicals

  • Archean Chemical Industries: Appointed Rampraveen Swaminathan as Managing Director for a five-year term starting January 22.

  • Deepak Nitrite: Subsidiary Deepak Chem Tech commissioned nitration and second hydrogenation plants at Dahej, Gujarat, with capex of Rs 85 crore incurred so far.

Telecom & EV

  • Ola Electric Mobility: Appointed Deepak Rastogi as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20.

IPO & Capital Markets

  • UPL: Subsidiary Advanta Enterprises filed DRHP with SEBI for an IPO. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 3.61 crore shares, with UPL selling 2.81 crore shares.

  • Canara Robeco Asset Management Company: Q3 results scheduled today.

Infrastructure & Manufacturing

  • Amber Enterprises India: Allotted 100 acres of land by YEIDA for a new manufacturing facility near Jewar Airport. Group entity Ascent-K Circuit received an additional 16 acres. Total proposed investment stands at Rs 6,785 crore.

Overseas Orders

  • Sanghvi Movers: Botswana subsidiary received a work order worth $4.3 million from Jindal Energy Botswana, improving overseas visibility.

Block & Bulk Deals

  • Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Malabar Gold and Diamonds sold 5.28 lakh shares, representing 0.79% equity, for Rs 8.75 crore.

  • Greenleaf Envirotech: Unicorn Fund sold 31,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.52% stake, for Rs 45.84 lakh.

  • Gabion Technologies India: PESB Alpha Fund acquired 99,200 shares, representing a 0.73% stake, for Rs 91.18 lakh.

Corporate Actions

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

  • Bank of Maharashtra

  • NLC India

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • Sammaan Capital

  • SAIL

Results Today

The following companies are scheduled to announce their Q3FY26 results today:

  • ITC Hotels

  • AU Small Finance Bank

  • Canara Robeco Asset Management Company

  • CreditAccess Grameen

  • Cyient DLM

  • Gujarat Gas

  • IndiaMART InterMESH

  • Jammu & Kashmir Bank

  • Persistent Systems

  • Rallis India

  • SRF

  • Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

  • United Spirits

  • Vikram Solar

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO Share Price Soars 96.5% On…
First published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Asian marketsbusiness newsDalal Street todayGIFT Nifty todayindian stock marketmarket outlook todayQ3 earningsSensex Nifty todayshares in focusstock market todayStocks to watch today

RELATED News

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Dalal Street Set for Muted Open Amid Global Uncertainty

Culture Raises INR 2 Crore Seed Funding from Acuvest Infra to Reimagine Interest-Led Social Networking

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

Malabar Hill Sees New Residential Development as SILA and Rohan Lifescapes Introduce 30 Little Gibbs

India 2030: Fast Track to Upper-Middle-Income Status Through Growth, Consumption, and Reforms

LATEST NEWS

Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV | WATCH

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

Karnataka DGP Sleazy Video: K Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Shocking Viral Clips, CM Orders Probe – All About The Senior IPS Officer

Mohsin Naqvi Backs Bangladesh, Asks Pakistan Squad To Halt T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Over India Match Dispute

Akshay Kumar Accident In Mumbai: Where Was The Actor When His Vehicle Crashed Into Auto In Juhu, Injuring Two?

‘I Do Not Want To…’: Brooklyn Beckham Goes Public Against Parents, Drops Explosive Statement Accusing David-Victoria Of Lies, Control And Ruining Marriage

Delhi Chokes Again: 3 Straight Severe AQI Days Mark Worst Air Pollution Spell In 5 Years

Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January
Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January
Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January
Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

QUICK LINKS