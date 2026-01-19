LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO Share Price Soars 96.5% On Stellar Debut, Early Investors Celebrate

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO Share Price Soars 96.5% On Stellar Debut, Early Investors Celebrate

Bharat Coking Coal IPO debuts with a bang, listing at ₹45, up 96.5% from ₹23. Strong grey market GMP (+13.6) hinted gains, delighting investors, signaling robust demand on Dalal Street.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 19, 2026 10:27:19 IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing: Stellar Debut

The share price of Bharat Coking Coal had an electrifying and very noisy opening in the stock market on the first day of trading, Monday, January 19! Investors who bought shares at the IPO price of ₹23 are now rejoicing over a massive premium of 96.5%, with the shares listed at ₹45 on NSE and ₹45.21 on BSE. The early bets have indeed been turned into instant gains! The listing was so full of excitement that it not only matched the expectations of the grey market but also gave a clear indication that the coal rush on Dalal Street is not just a temporary phenomenon. Are you among the lucky winners today?

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price Soars on Debut: Early Investors Reap 96.5% Gains

Category Details
Listing Premium Shares listed at a premium of 96.5% over IPO price of ₹23 per share, delighting early investors.
Opening Price Details Opened at ₹45 on NSE and ₹45.21 on BSE, signaling strong demand at listing.
Investor Gains IPO allottees gained over 96.5% on listing, marking one of the most successful IPO debuts recently.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Grey Market: Strong GMP Signals Hot Listing Ahead

Prior to the official listing, Bharat Coking Coal IPO was already a hot topic in the grey market. The grey market price (GMP) was quoted at a strong premium of +13.6, giving initial investors an early glimpse of potential profits. This pre-listing excitement signaled that the market was highly optimistic about the coal giant. Traders and IPO enthusiasts were monitoring the situation closely, making predictions, and calculating their gains. When the shares finally hit the exchanges, it was no surprise that the buzz turned into a celebration. Did you follow the grey market movements?

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Reliance Share Price Slips After RIL Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Retail Segment Drags Performance
First published on: Jan 19, 2026 10:27 AM IST
QUICK LINKS