Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO Share Price Soars 96.5% On Stellar Debut, Early Investors Celebrate

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing: Stellar Debut
The share price of Bharat Coking Coal had an electrifying and very noisy opening in the stock market on the first day of trading, Monday, January 19! Investors who bought shares at the IPO price of ₹23 are now rejoicing over a massive premium of 96.5%, with the shares listed at ₹45 on NSE and ₹45.21 on BSE. The early bets have indeed been turned into instant gains! The listing was so full of excitement that it not only matched the expectations of the grey market but also gave a clear indication that the coal rush on Dalal Street is not just a temporary phenomenon. Are you among the lucky winners today?
Congratulations to Bharat Coking Coal Limited on getting listed on NSE today.
Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India Limited. The Public issue was of ~… pic.twitter.com/hoBIlNCYd1
— NSE India (@NSEIndia) January 19, 2026
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price Soars on Debut: Early Investors Reap 96.5% Gains
|Category
|Details
|Listing Premium
|Shares listed at a premium of 96.5% over IPO price of ₹23 per share, delighting early investors.
|Opening Price Details
|Opened at ₹45 on NSE and ₹45.21 on BSE, signaling strong demand at listing.
|Investor Gains
|IPO allottees gained over 96.5% on listing, marking one of the most successful IPO debuts recently.
