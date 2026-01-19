Reliance Share Price Slips After RIL Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Retail Segment Drags Performance

Reliance Share Price Tumbles After Q3 Miss
On Monday, January 19, shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), the most valuable company in India, suffered a setback as they decreased by 2.5% during early trading. The BSE-listed stock fell to ₹1,420, placing it among the top losers of the Sensex in the morning hours. Investors panicked after the company’s Q3 results fell short of consensus estimates, mainly due to weaker-than-expected performance in the retail sector and muted revenue growth.
Not even the mighty empire of billionaire Mukesh Ambani was able to avoid scrutiny, as analysts pointed to sluggish sales in fashion & lifestyle and expansion costs related to Quick Commerce.
Is this just a temporary setback for RIL, or do they have what it takes to bounce back?
