Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Weak Global Cues; IT And Banking Stocks Lead Early Gains Amid Global Jitters

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Weak Global Cues; IT And Banking Stocks Lead Early Gains Amid Global Jitters

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opened lower on January 19, 2026, with Sensex down 341 points and Nifty at 25,585. Weak global cues and Q3 earnings shaped early trading; IT and banking stocks led gains.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 19, 2026 09:28:17 IST

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Weak Global Cues; IT And Banking Stocks Lead Early Gains Amid Global Jitters
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Dalal Street opens cautiously as Sensex and Nifty 50 react to weak global cues on January 19, 2026. Pre-market hints and opening bell signals show a soft start, while Q3 results, top gainers, and global factors are set to influence investor sentiment.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (15 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

Sensex and Nifty 50 open lower in pre-market, with Sensex down 159 points and Nifty flat at 25,691.80. Early trading cues signal cautious investor sentiment amid weak global and domestic factors.

Stock Market Opening Bell

  • Sensex: 83,228.90, down 341.45 points (-0.41%)

  • Nifty 50: 25,585.60, down 108.75 points (-0.42%)

Sensex and Nifty 50 opened lower on January 19, with Sensex down 341 points and Nifty at 25,585. Weak global cues weighed on markets; Interglobe, Tech Mahindra, Axis led gains.

Stocks To Watch Today

    Stock Market On Friday

    Friday Rally Lifts Dalal Street Amid IT and Banking Gains

    After a turbulent week, Dalal Street found some respite on Friday. The Sensex gained 187.64 points, or 0.23%, and closed at 83,570.35. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 increased by 28.75 points, or 0.11%, to settle at 25,694.35. The rally was largely driven by the IT and banking stocks, which were a source of optimism for the investors, especially after the markets had taken two days of losses. Among the total, 1,757 shares went up, 2,305 fell, and 133 remained unchanged, reflecting a mixed but slightly optimistic sentiment. Will the boost from this Friday set the tone for next week, or is it just a calm before the storm?

    (With Input)

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

    First published on: Jan 19, 2026 9:28 AM IST
    Who Gets Mumbai Mayor? Eknath Shinde Flexes Muscle As BJP Falls Short Of Numbers, Uddhav Thackeray Makes Veiled Sena Pitch

    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Weak Global Cues; IT And Banking Stocks Lead Early Gains Amid Global Jitters

    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Weak Global Cues; IT And Banking Stocks Lead Early Gains Amid Global Jitters

    QUICK LINKS