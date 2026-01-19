Stock Market Outlook: What Changed Over the Weekend? Sensex, Nifty Set to Open Flat

Stock Market Outlook Today: Global jitters loom large as Dalal Street braces for a cautious start

On Monday, Indian equities are expected to start on a cautious note, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open lower amid weak global cues that have dampened market sentiment. Investors remain wary after fresh tariff threats by US President Donald Trump against Europe over Greenland, which have rattled risk appetite across global markets.

However, Dalal Street ended last week on a more optimistic note. IT heavyweights came to the rescue on Friday, helping markets avoid a third consecutive day of losses. The Sensex climbed 187.64 points (0.23%) to close at 83,570.35, while the Nifty 50 gained 28.75 points (0.11%) to settle at 25,694.35.

Will global jitters overshadow Friday’s optimism, or can the bulls hold their ground? All eyes are on the opening bell.

Stock Market Prediction Today

Sensex Today: Options data signals tight range as Sensex struggles for direction Sensex options data and technical indicators point to a phase of consolidation with clearly defined levels. The 83,500 put option carries heavy open interest, making it a significant support zone and a key psychological floor for the index. On the upside, strong call writing at 84,000 signals resistance, with selling pressure likely to emerge near higher levels. Technically, the weekly chart has formed a Doji candle, indicating indecision between bulls and bears. Analysts maintain a mildly positive yet defensive outlook, noting that further market direction will depend on macroeconomic indicators, global developments, and ongoing earnings announcements. Nifty50: Derivatives and charts flag consolidation as Nifty tests key levels Nifty 50 derivatives data and technical indicators point to a cautious, range-bound market. Heavy call writing near the 26,000 level has emerged as a key resistance zone, while put writing around 25,500 suggests selective hedging and provides near-term support. Last week, the Nifty edged up 0.04% and formed a Doji candle on the weekly chart, reflecting uncertainty among buyers and sellers. The daily chart shows small red candles with long upper shadows, indicating weak momentum at higher levels. Technically, a sustained move above 25,900–26,000 could trigger upside, while a break below 25,500 may strengthen bearish pressure. Meanwhile, analysts place Bank Nifty’s immediate support in the 59,300–59,400 range. What Changed Over The Weekend In Stock Market? Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty traded in the 25,571–25,592 range

Quoted at a discount of 160–180 points to Nifty futures’ previous close

Signals a gap-down opening for Indian equity markets Asian Markets Asian equities traded mostly lower on Monday ahead of key economic data from China.

MSCI Asia ex-Japan: Down 0.1%

Japan: Nikkei 225: -0.85% Topix: -0.46%

South Korea: Kospi: +0.18% Kosdaq: -0.15%

Hong Kong: Hang Seng futures indicated a lower opening Wall Street Performance US markets ended Friday’s volatile session nearly flat ahead of a long weekend

All three major indices recorded weekly losses Friday’s Close: Dow Jones: -83.11 points (-0.17%) at 49,359.33

S&P 500: -4.46 points (-0.06%) at 6,940.01

Nasdaq Composite: -14.63 points (-0.06%) at 23,515.39 Weekly Performance: S&P 500: -0.38%

Nasdaq: -0.66%

Dow: -0.29% Key US Stocks Nvidia: -0.47%

AMD: +1.72%

Apple: -1.04%

Amazon: +0.39%

Tesla: -0.24%