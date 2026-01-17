LIVE TV
Home > Business > Time for Reform: India Must Simplify Tariffs and Customs, Says GTRI

Time for Reform: India Must Simplify Tariffs and Customs, Says GTRI

GTRI urges India to overhaul import tariffs and customs, simplify notifications, eliminate inverted duties, and reduce trade costs to boost manufacturing competitiveness, exports, and streamline compliance amid global supply-chain shifts.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 17, 2026 13:22:59 IST

India Needs Tariff and Customs Overhaul

India needs a sweeping overhaul of its import tariff structure and customs administration to cut trade costs, strengthen manufacturing competitiveness, and revive export growth, suggests trade-focused think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The report, titled “A Blueprint for Modernizing India’s Import Tariffs and Customs Regime”, outlines the need for reforms spanning tariff policy, customs procedures, export incentives, and manpower deployment. Taken together, these measures would transform customs from a control-oriented system into what the authors describe as a growth-enabling institution aligned with India’s broader manufacturing and supply-chain ambitions.

The study comes as India’s merchandise trade crosses USD 1.16 trillion, with nearly 29% of GDP flowing through customs clearances. Even modest inefficiencies now impose economy-wide costs, raising input prices, delaying shipments, and weakening export competitiveness, particularly at a time when global companies are reassessing sourcing locations amid geopolitical fragmentation.

Rationalizing Tariffs For Growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s commitment in December to overhaul customs procedures has created a rare policy opening, the GTRI report noted, but warned that piecemeal changes will not be enough.

At the core of the recommendations is a call to rationalize India’s import tariffs, which the report argues have lost relevance as a revenue instrument while continuing to distort production decisions. Customs duties now account for just 6% of gross tax revenue and average only 3.9% of import value, according to GTRI.

The distribution of tariff revenue is highly skewed: nearly 90% of import value is concentrated in fewer than 10% of tariff lines, while the bottom 60% of tariff lines generate under 3% of customs revenue. Maintaining a complex tariff schedule for such limited fiscal return imposes high administrative and compliance costs.

GTRI recommends zero duty on most industrial raw materials and key intermediates, while adopting a low, standard duty of around 5% on finished industrial goods over the next three years. The report also calls for eliminating inverted duty structures, where inputs are taxed more heavily than finished products, quietly eroding domestic manufacturing competitiveness. Extreme tariffs, such as the 150% duty on alcohol, should be rationalized, as such rates encourage evasion while delivering negligible fiscal gain.

Simplifying Customs Procedures

Equally important, tariff reform should be based on total import duty, not just the headline basic customs duty. Importers face a cumulative burden of cesses, surcharges, and trade remedies, making the effective tariff far more complex than official rate schedules suggest.

Beyond tariffs, the report targets what it describes as a labyrinthine system of customs notifications, many of which amend decades-old rules and are not self-contained. Traders must navigate hundreds of overlapping notifications to determine applicable duties, often without clear HS-code references.

GTRI urges the government to issue self-contained notifications that clearly state their full impact and to publish all applicable import duties in a single, unified online schedule.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:22 PM IST
