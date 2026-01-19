Stocks to Watch Today: RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bk, BHEL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Coking Coal, Poonawalla, RVNL Indosolar in focus

Stocks to Watch Today, January 19, 2026: Global Cues Keep Markets on Edge
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open cautiously as weak global cues weigh on investor sentiment. GIFT Nifty signaled a gap-down start at 25,571 around 7:10 AM, recovering slightly to 25,604 by 8:42 AM, still down 90 points.
Asia Slips, Eyes on China
Asian markets mostly fell, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.85% and Topix -0.46%, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.18%. Investors await China’s Q4 GDP, retail sales, and industrial output figures.
Trump’s Greenland Gambit
Over the weekend, President Trump rattled markets, threatening tariffs on eight European nations until Greenland is “on the table.” European leaders called it “unacceptable,” leaving global risk appetite on tenterhooks.
Commodities Shine
Gold hit a record $4,676.94/oz, silver jumped 4.17% to $93.7/oz, offering some safe-haven cheer.
With Q3 results, global cues, and Trump drama in play, here’s your quick guide to stocks to watch today.
Stocks To Watch Today
Banks & Financials
-
HDFC Bank: Q3 standalone profit up 11.5% YoY to ₹18,653.8 cr; NII +6.4%; Net/ Gross NPA stable.
-
ICICI Bank: Q3 profit down 4% YoY to ₹11,317.9 cr; NII +7.7%; provisions doubled; asset quality improved.
-
Yes Bank: Q3 profit surged 55.4% YoY to ₹952 cr; provisions fell 91.5%; gross NPA 1.5%.
-
RBL Bank: Q3 profit jumped 555% to ₹214 cr; provisions fell 46.2%; gross NPA 1.88%.
-
IDBI Bank: Q3 profit +1.4% YoY to ₹1,935.5 cr; NII down 24%; net NPA 0.18%.
-
UCO Bank: Q3 profit +15.8% YoY to ₹739.5 cr; NII +11.3%; gross NPA 2.41%.
-
Punjab & Sind Bank: Q3 profit +19.3% YoY to ₹336.4 cr; provisions +26%; gross NPA 2.6%.
-
L&T Finance: Q3 profit +17.9% YoY to ₹738.6 cr; NII +13.4%.
-
Tata Capital, Punjab National Bank, IDFC Bank: results today.
IT & Tech
-
Wipro: Q3 profit down 7% to ₹3,119 cr; IT services revenue +4.9%; interim dividend ₹6/share.
-
Tech Mahindra: Q3 profit +14.1% YoY to ₹1,122 cr; EBIT +40.1%; revenue +8.3%.
-
LTIMindtree: results today.
Energy & Metals
-
Reliance Industries: Q3 profit +1.6% YoY to ₹22,290 cr; revenue +10%; EBITDA +6.1%.
-
Jio Platforms: Q3 profit +11.2% YoY to ₹7,629 cr; EBITDA +16.4%; ARPU ₹213.7.
-
Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta: ESL Steel received ₹1,255.37 cr demand notice.
-
JSW Infrastructure: Q3 profit +8.9% YoY to ₹359.1 cr; revenue +14.2%.
Automobile & Tyres
-
CEAT: results today.
Construction & Real Estate
-
Oberoi Realty: results today.
-
Sobha: Q3 profit down 29% YoY to ₹15.4 cr; revenue -23%.
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
-
Himadri Speciality Chemicals: Q3 profit +35.3% YoY to ₹192.2 cr; revenue +3.8%.
-
Rossari Biotech: Q3 profit +3.4% YoY to ₹32.8 cr; revenue +13.4%.
-
JB Chemicals: Q3 profit +21.8% YoY to ₹197.9 cr; revenue +10.5%.
-
Bajaj Healthcare: Q3 profit +33.7% YoY to ₹15.7 cr; revenue +31.3%.
Infrastructure & Power
-
CG Power: secured ₹900 cr order for US data center transformers.
-
Rail Vikas Nigam: lowest bidder for ₹87.55 cr IP-based video surveillance order.
Corporate Updates
-
Protean eGov Technologies: MD & CEO Suresh Sethi resigns March 31, 2026; COO V Easwaran interim CEO from April 1.
IPOs & Listings
-
Bharat Coking Coal: mainboard listing.
-
Avana Electrosystems IPO (SME): listing today.
-
Defrail Technologies: SME listing today.
Bulk Deals
-
Poly Medicure: Smallcap World Fund sold 1.81% stake (18.37 lakh shares) for ₹302.19 cr.
-
SPML Infra: Vijay Kedia’s Kedia Securities acquired 1.95% stake (14.98 lakh shares) for ₹25.01 cr.
-
Antony Waste Handling Cell: Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund bought 1.05% stake (3 lakh shares) for ₹16.1 cr.
Stocks in F&O Ban
-
Sammaan Capital, SAIL
(With Inputs)
