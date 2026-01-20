What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Dalal Street Set for Muted Open Amid Global Uncertainty

Good morning, traders! While Wall Street chose to rest, Dalal Street definitely did not get the picture. On Monday, the Indian stock market declined under the influence of weak global cues, with the Sensex losing 324 points (0.39%) to reach 83,246 and the Nifty 50 decreasing by 109 points (0.42%) to finish at 25,585, once more relinquishing the 25,600 level. The atmosphere? Wary. The actions? Uncertain. Risk appetite? Left securely on the sidelines. How about the market on Tuesday? Don’t think of any major events at the opening bell. The market is likely to tiptoe rather than run, as Gift Nifty is at about 25,595, indicating a flat and indecisive beginning. With global markets emitting warning signals and every headline being scrutinized by traders, the opening might come more as a pause than a push. Currently, it’s nerves against numbers, waiting for that one signal to stir things up.

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Likely to Open Flat After Cautious Monday Close

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Global Market Cues

Asian Markets

Asian equities traded lower as renewed trade tension concerns weighed on risk appetite across the region.

Nikkei 225 (Japan): 0.7% lower

Topix (Japan): 0.52% lower

Kospi (South Korea): 0.41% lower

Hang Seng futures (Hong Kong): Indicated a higher opening

Wall Street

US markets remained shut on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

US stock futures pointed to a negative start on Tuesday, reflecting cautious sentiment

Trade and Geopolitical Developments

Investor confidence weakened after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland, reviving global trade concerns.

Gift Nifty Today

Early indicators suggest a muted opening for Indian equities.

Gift Nifty traded around 25,608, up nearly 12 points

This indicates a flat and cautious start for domestic markets

Key Global Developments

China Lending Rates

China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for the eighth straight month, maintaining policy stability.

One-year LPR: 3.0%

Five-year LPR: 3.5%

Europe Equity Outlook

Citi downgraded European equities to ‘neutral’

The move was attributed to rising tariff uncertainty and escalating transatlantic tensions

Japan Bond Market

Japan’s 40-year government bond yield rose to 4%, the highest level since its launch in 2007

This reflects tightening financial conditions and long-term rate pressure

Commodities

Gold and Silver

Precious metals remained firm amid heightened global uncertainty.

Gold traded near all-time highs

Silver hit a record high, briefly touching $94.73 per ounce

Currency Market

US Dollar

The US dollar weakened as investors remained cautious.

Dollar index slipped 0.1% to 99.004, its lowest level in a week

USD/JPY stood at 158.175

USD/CNH was at 6.9536

EUR/USD traded at $1.1640

GBP/USD was at $1.3427

Stock Market Today Prediction

Sensex Today

Sensex is currently at a critical support level of 83,000 to 82,800, which may act as a short-term floor. Otherwise, market sentiment could turn more pessimistic, and the index may decline further if this support is breached.

On the other hand, the market has struggled to cross the 83,700–83,800 range, with a strong resistance also placed at 84,000. If the index fails to get a firm push above these levels, the broader trend is likely to remain range-bound, with only selective buying emerging on declines near support.

Nifty50 Today

Nifty is currently trading at the lower end of its recent range, with 25,500 acting as a significant support level. A decisive move below this area could lead to further downside toward the 25,200 mark, where long-term averages are placed, increasing the risk of additional declines.

On the other hand, if the index holds above the crucial support levels and manages a sustainable bounce, a short-term recovery cannot be ruled out. However, a meaningful upside move is likely to gain momentum only if Nifty breaks above the 25,700 mark, which could pave the way for a gradual recovery toward higher resistance zones.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: