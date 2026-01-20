LIVE TV
Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news karisma kapoor construction pit accident trump
Home > Business > What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Dalal Street Set for Muted Open Amid Global Uncertainty

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Dalal Street Set for Muted Open Amid Global Uncertainty

Indian stock markets may open flat amid weak global cues. Sensex and Nifty remain range-bound, with traders cautious as global trade tensions, commodities strength, and key support levels stay in focus.

Stock Market Outlook: What Changed Over the Weekend?
Stock Market Outlook: What Changed Over the Weekend?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 20, 2026 08:23:05 IST

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Dalal Street Set for Muted Open Amid Global Uncertainty

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Likely to Open Flat After Cautious Monday Close

Good morning, traders! While Wall Street chose to rest, Dalal Street definitely did not get the picture. On Monday, the Indian stock market declined under the influence of weak global cues, with the Sensex losing 324 points (0.39%) to reach 83,246 and the Nifty 50 decreasing by 109 points (0.42%) to finish at 25,585, once more relinquishing the 25,600 level. The atmosphere? Wary. The actions? Uncertain. Risk appetite? Left securely on the sidelines. How about the market on Tuesday? Don’t think of any major events at the opening bell. The market is likely to tiptoe rather than run, as Gift Nifty is at about 25,595, indicating a flat and indecisive beginning. With global markets emitting warning signals and every headline being scrutinized by traders, the opening might come more as a pause than a push. Currently, it’s nerves against numbers, waiting for that one signal to stir things up.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? 

Global Market Cues

Asian Markets

Asian equities traded lower as renewed trade tension concerns weighed on risk appetite across the region.

  • Nikkei 225 (Japan): 0.7% lower

  • Topix (Japan): 0.52% lower

  • Kospi (South Korea): 0.41% lower

  • Hang Seng futures (Hong Kong): Indicated a higher opening

Wall Street

US markets remained shut on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

  • US stock futures pointed to a negative start on Tuesday, reflecting cautious sentiment

Trade and Geopolitical Developments

Investor confidence weakened after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland, reviving global trade concerns.

Gift Nifty Today

Early indicators suggest a muted opening for Indian equities.

  • Gift Nifty traded around 25,608, up nearly 12 points

  • This indicates a flat and cautious start for domestic markets

Key Global Developments

China Lending Rates

China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for the eighth straight month, maintaining policy stability.

  • One-year LPR: 3.0%

  • Five-year LPR: 3.5%

Europe Equity Outlook

  • Citi downgraded European equities to ‘neutral’

  • The move was attributed to rising tariff uncertainty and escalating transatlantic tensions

Japan Bond Market

  • Japan’s 40-year government bond yield rose to 4%, the highest level since its launch in 2007

  • This reflects tightening financial conditions and long-term rate pressure

Commodities

Gold and Silver

Precious metals remained firm amid heightened global uncertainty.

  • Gold traded near all-time highs

  • Silver hit a record high, briefly touching $94.73 per ounce

Currency Market

US Dollar

The US dollar weakened as investors remained cautious.

  • Dollar index slipped 0.1% to 99.004, its lowest level in a week

  • USD/JPY stood at 158.175

  • USD/CNH was at 6.9536

  • EUR/USD traded at $1.1640

  • GBP/USD was at $1.3427

Stock Market Today Prediction

Sensex Today 

Sensex is currently at a critical support level of 83,000 to 82,800, which may act as a short-term floor. Otherwise, market sentiment could turn more pessimistic, and the index may decline further if this support is breached.

On the other hand, the market has struggled to cross the 83,700–83,800 range, with a strong resistance also placed at 84,000. If the index fails to get a firm push above these levels, the broader trend is likely to remain range-bound, with only selective buying emerging on declines near support.

Nifty50 Today

Nifty is currently trading at the lower end of its recent range, with 25,500 acting as a significant support level. A decisive move below this area could lead to further downside toward the 25,200 mark, where long-term averages are placed, increasing the risk of additional declines.

On the other hand, if the index holds above the crucial support levels and manages a sustainable bounce, a short-term recovery cannot be ruled out. However, a meaningful upside move is likely to gain momentum only if Nifty breaks above the 25,700 mark, which could pave the way for a gradual recovery toward higher resistance zones.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: 

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 8:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dalal Street todayGIFT NiftyGlobal Market Cuesindian stock marketmarket opening todayNifty 50 todayNifty OutlookSensex Predictionsensex todaystock market today

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Dalal Street Set for Muted Open Amid Global Uncertainty

