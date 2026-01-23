Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, IndiGo, JSW Steel, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, DLF, BPCL, Home First Finance, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy in focus on 23 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, market watchers holding coffee and studying charts.

The Dalal Street mood depends on Q3FY26 earnings, along with India and US December PMI flash data and the Bank of Japan policy decision that everyone has been waiting for. Global market indicators provide positive support, but they also come with some obstacles.

Early indicators showed a protective stance. GIFT Nifty opened at 25,337.5, down 12.3 points from its previous value. By 8:22 AM, GIFT Nifty showed a sharper decline of 64 points, slipping to 25,333, keeping traders alert.

Across Asia, markets displayed a positive attitude. Japan’s Nikkei and Topix advanced as inflation eased, and the BoJ is expected to maintain its interest rate at 0.75 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained, while Australia’s market remained unchanged.

Wall Street reacted positively to easing Greenland-related tensions, resulting in gains for the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq.

The main question now is whether global optimism will overcome local caution. The opening bell will have the answer.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank : Q3 results due today

Bandhan Bank : Q3 profit down 51.8% YoY; asset quality improved sequentially; stock in F&O ban

Kotak Mahindra Bank : Q3 results on Jan 24

Home First Finance : Q3 profit up 44% YoY; strong NII growth

Suryoday SFB: Q3 profit up 9.8% YoY; NPAs edged up QoQ

Metals, Cement & Infra

JSW Steel : Q3 results today

UltraTech Cement, India Cements, Chennai Petroleum : Earnings focus

Ashoka Buildcon : ₹307.71 crore bridge project order from PWD, Daman

Shyam Metalics: Q3 results on Jan 24

Energy, Power & Renewables

BPCL : Q3 results today

Adani Green Energy : Q3 results today

Adani Total Gas : Q3 profit up 11.4% YoY; revenue up 17%

NTPC Green Energy : MoU with UP govt for renewable and green hydrogen projects

ONGC : Acquired 50% stake each in two Bharat Ethane IFSC entities

JSW Energy, Gujarat State Petronet: Earnings-driven action

Aviation & Travel Tech

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) : Q3 profit plunged 77.6% YoY; exceptional loss ₹1,546.5 crore

Le Travenues Technology (ixigo): Q3 profit surged 56.3% YoY

IT & Digital Services

Mphasis : Q3 profit up 3.4% YoY; revenue up 12.4%

Cyient : Q3 profit down 25% YoY; revenue declined

Tanla Platforms: Q3 profit up 10.8% YoY

Pharma & Healthcare

Cipla, Laurus Labs, Granules India : Q3 results today

Syngene International: Q3 profit plunged 88.6% YoY due to exceptional loss

Consumer, Retail & Insurance

Godrej Consumer Products : Q3 results today

Bluestone Jewellery : Turned profitable; Q3 profit ₹69 crore

Go Digit Insurance : Q3 profit up 18.2% YoY

Bajaj Consumer Care: BNP Paribas picked up 0.76% stake

Auto & Manufacturing

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Q3 results today

Market & Corporate Actions

Ex-dividend : Central Bank of India, DCM Shriram, Havells, Oberoi Realty

Bulk Deals : RK Swamy, Landmark Cars, Gretex Corporate Services

F&O Ban: Bandhan Bank, Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

