Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, IndiGo, JSW Steel, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, DLF, BPCL, Home First Finance, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy in focus on 23 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Markets eye Q3FY26 earnings, PMI data, and BoJ decision as GIFT Nifty signals caution. Banking, energy, infra, IT, aviation, and consumer stocks remain in focus amid mixed global cues.

Published: January 23, 2026 08:33:49 IST
Published: January 23, 2026 08:33:49 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, market watchers holding coffee and studying charts.

The Dalal Street mood depends on Q3FY26 earnings, along with India and US December PMI flash data and the Bank of Japan policy decision that everyone has been waiting for. Global market indicators provide positive support, but they also come with some obstacles.

Early indicators showed a protective stance. GIFT Nifty opened at 25,337.5, down 12.3 points from its previous value. By 8:22 AM, GIFT Nifty showed a sharper decline of 64 points, slipping to 25,333, keeping traders alert.

Across Asia, markets displayed a positive attitude. Japan’s Nikkei and Topix advanced as inflation eased, and the BoJ is expected to maintain its interest rate at 0.75 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained, while Australia’s market remained unchanged.

Wall Street reacted positively to easing Greenland-related tensions, resulting in gains for the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq.

The main question now is whether global optimism will overcome local caution. The opening bell will have the answer.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

  • IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank: Q3 results due today

  • Bandhan Bank: Q3 profit down 51.8% YoY; asset quality improved sequentially; stock in F&O ban

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank: Q3 results on Jan 24

  • Home First Finance: Q3 profit up 44% YoY; strong NII growth

  • Suryoday SFB: Q3 profit up 9.8% YoY; NPAs edged up QoQ

Metals, Cement & Infra

  • JSW Steel: Q3 results today

  • UltraTech Cement, India Cements, Chennai Petroleum: Earnings focus

  • Ashoka Buildcon: ₹307.71 crore bridge project order from PWD, Daman

  • Shyam Metalics: Q3 results on Jan 24

Energy, Power & Renewables

  • BPCL: Q3 results today

  • Adani Green Energy: Q3 results today

  • Adani Total Gas: Q3 profit up 11.4% YoY; revenue up 17%

  • NTPC Green Energy: MoU with UP govt for renewable and green hydrogen projects

  • ONGC: Acquired 50% stake each in two Bharat Ethane IFSC entities

  • JSW Energy, Gujarat State Petronet: Earnings-driven action

Aviation & Travel Tech

  • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Q3 profit plunged 77.6% YoY; exceptional loss ₹1,546.5 crore

  • Le Travenues Technology (ixigo): Q3 profit surged 56.3% YoY

IT & Digital Services

  • Mphasis: Q3 profit up 3.4% YoY; revenue up 12.4%

  • Cyient: Q3 profit down 25% YoY; revenue declined

  • Tanla Platforms: Q3 profit up 10.8% YoY

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Cipla, Laurus Labs, Granules India: Q3 results today

  • Syngene International: Q3 profit plunged 88.6% YoY due to exceptional loss

Consumer, Retail & Insurance

  • Godrej Consumer Products: Q3 results today

  • Bluestone Jewellery: Turned profitable; Q3 profit ₹69 crore

  • Go Digit Insurance: Q3 profit up 18.2% YoY

  • Bajaj Consumer Care: BNP Paribas picked up 0.76% stake

Auto & Manufacturing

  • Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Q3 results today

Market & Corporate Actions

  • Ex-dividend: Central Bank of India, DCM Shriram, Havells, Oberoi Realty

  • Bulk Deals: RK Swamy, Landmark Cars, Gretex Corporate Services

  • F&O Ban: Bandhan Bank, Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 8:33 AM IST
Tags: Asian marketsaviation stocksbanking stocksenergy stocksGIFT Nifty todayIndian stock market todayinfra stocksIT Stocksmarket news January 23 2026Q3FY26 earningsSensex Nifty outlookStocks to watch todayWall Street overnight

