Industry leaders urge single-window clearance for GCCs, startups amid US H1B visa policy changes

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Indian industry executives have called for the introduction of a single-window clearance system for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, and research organisations, aiming to boost domestic innovation and investment in response to the recent revisions in the US H1B visa policy.

Several Indian executives emphasised that streamlining regulations, improving ease of doing business, and implementing a single-window clearance system would significantly boost investment and drive innovation.

“Simplifying regulations, enhancing the ease of doing business, and introducing a single-window clearance system for startups, GCCs, and research organisations will accelerate investment and innovation,” said Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT Staffing, Quess Corp.

A single window clearance system is a government-provided online platform designed to streamline and simplify the process for businesses and investors to obtain all necessary approvals, licenses, and clearances from various government departments and agencies

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) made a major overhaul to the H-1B visa programme, imposing a steep USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, raising fresh questions about whether this is a much-needed correction or a potentially crippling blow to America’s tech talent pipeline.

However, the US Administration later clarified that the USD 100,000 annual fee targets new H-1B visa petitions, not existing holders or renewals.

Highlighting the adverse impact, Quess Corp CEO further said that the immediate impact is obvious on sectors such as Information Technology (IT), GCCs and other US-facing industries, adding that firms could experience shifts in how they deploy workforce.

Dewang Neralla, Founder & CEO of cross-border payments platform, HiWiPay, said the proposed USD 100,000 fee for hiring H-1B workers highlights a new reality–global talent is becoming costlier and less mobile.

“For India, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. While many aspire to work abroad, this shift creates the chance to build strong, globally competitive ecosystems at home. Like China once did,” Neralla added.

Sanjay Tripathi, CEO & Co-Founder of BRISKPE, said that by pricing out the world’s best doctors, engineers, and innovators, the U.S. risks stalling its own engine of innovation.

“Instead, this will accelerate India’s rise as the hub for research, patents, and startups,” Tripathi added.

Echoing the similar sentiment, Apurv Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, SquadStack.ai said that new provision have created sudden uncertainty for lakhs of Indian professionals but we are also seeing a major shift.

“India is no longer a stepping stone; it is the destination. With the kind of AI-first companies and global-scale opportunities being built here today, we have a once-in-a-generation chance to retain and welcome back world-class talent,” Agrawal added.

In a statement regarding restrictions to the US H1B visa programme, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said the industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.

The statement said that skilled talent mobility has contributed to innovation and wealth creation in the United States and India, and policymakers will assess recent steps. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)