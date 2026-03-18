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Home > Business News > IPS Academy Strengthens Community Bonding Through Holi Milan Samaroh

IPS Academy Strengthens Community Bonding Through Holi Milan Samaroh

IPS Academy Strengthens Community Bonding Through Holi Milan Samaroh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 18, 2026 15:58:14 IST

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IPS Academy Strengthens Community Bonding Through Holi Milan Samaroh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18: IPS Academy, North Campus on the Indore-Ujjain Road, organized a “Holi Milan Samaroh” with the objective of fostering dialogue, harmony, and cooperation between local public representatives and institutional members.

Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries from various villages across Sanwer tehsil were specially invited to the program. The event provided a meaningful platform for discussions on key issues such as regional development, promotion of education, and social coordination. Public representatives also shared valuable insights on community welfare schemes and their effective implementation.

To add a touch of local tradition, guests were served the famous Malwa delicacy “Dal-Bafla,” which was widely appreciated for its authentic regional flavor.

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The program began with a welcome address by Prof. Sajal Saxena, Head of the Department. Vice-Principal Dr. Gagan Prakash then briefed the guests about the campus’s academic achievements, ongoing programs, and student development initiatives. This was followed by a guided tour of the campus.

The event concluded on a cheerful note with the exchange of Holi greetings and colors among all attendees, reflecting a spirit of unity and goodwill.

In his concluding remarks, Ar. Achal Chaudhary, President of IPS Academy, expressed his gratitude to the invited guests. He also congratulated Dr. S.L. Kale, Principal of IBMR, and Dr. Sarita Dehariya Mehra, Principal of the College of Law, along with all faculty members and the organizing committee for the successful execution of the event.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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IPS Academy Strengthens Community Bonding Through Holi Milan Samaroh

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IPS Academy Strengthens Community Bonding Through Holi Milan Samaroh

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IPS Academy Strengthens Community Bonding Through Holi Milan Samaroh
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