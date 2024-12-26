Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
IRCTC Shares Fall To Rs 778.80 After E-Ticketing Website Server Goes Down

Passengers took to social media, expressing frustration over difficulties in booking tickets online, with many sharing screenshots showing error messages about "maintenance activity."

IRCTC Shares Fall To Rs 778.80 After E-Ticketing Website Server Goes Down

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw a 1.4% decline, falling to Rs 778.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), following reports of a significant outage on its e-ticketing platform. Passengers took to social media, expressing frustration over difficulties in booking tickets online, with many sharing screenshots showing error messages about “maintenance activity.”

According to Downdetector, a real-time outage monitoring site, more than 2,200 complaints were registered regarding the disruption, with users criticizing the timing of the downtime, especially during peak business hours. IRCTC confirmed the outage, attributing the issue to technical reasons, and explained that the e-ticketing service was temporarily unavailable due to maintenance.

This is the second such incident this month. IRCTC advised users to attempt ticket cancellations by submitting a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) through customer care or email. The service was restored after more than an hour of downtime.

Despite recent setbacks, IRCTC’s stock has shown a 10% increase over the past year and an 8.6% rise year-to-date. However, the stock has faced a decline of 13.8% over the last three months and 21% in the past six months. On technical charts, the stock is trading below its key exponential moving averages, with a relative strength index (RSI) of around 36, according to Trendlyne data.

Please note that the views expressed by investment experts in this report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users should seek advice from certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Also Read: India’s EV Sector Faces Investment Slowdown Amid Policy Changes And Subsidy Cuts

Filed under

BSE irctc

