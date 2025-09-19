LIVE TV
Home > Business > iValue Infosolutions IPO: Mix Response On Day 2 Subscription, What's Next For This IT Solutions Provider?

iValue Infosolutions IPO: Mix Response On Day 2 Subscription, What’s Next For This IT Solutions Provider?

iValue Infosolutions Limited, the initial public offering (IPO) of the company opens today, September 18, 2025, and will close on September 22, 2025. iValue Infosolutions Limited (IISL), New Delhi based company, is one of the leading players in value-added IT solutions aggregator. The company functions in cybersecurity, data management, cloud, and digital transformation facilities.

iValue Infosolutions IPO: Mix Response On Day 2 Subscription, What’s Next For This IT Solutions Provider?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 19, 2025 16:13:44 IST

iValue Infosolutions Limited, the initial public offering (IPO) of the company opens today, September 18, 2025, and will close on September 22, 2025. The company’s objective is to raise around Rs.560.29 crore under this Offer for sale. 

iValue Infosolutions Limited IPO: Details at a Glance
IPO Opening Date: September 18, 2025
IPO Closing Date: September 22, 2025
Price Band Range: Rs.284 – Rs.299
Mini. Order: 50 Shares
Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,950
Size of the Issue: Rs.560.29 crore
Share allocation matrix: QIBs: approx.50%; Retail: approx.35%; NIIs: approx.15%

iValue Infosolutions Limited IPO: Key Dates
•    Anchor Investor Allotment: Sep 17, 2025 
•    IPO Opening Date: Sep 18, 2025 
•    IPO Closing Date: Sep 22, 2025 
•    Basis of Allotment: Sep23, 2025 
•    Refunds to Non-allotees: Sep 24, 2025 
•    Shares to Demat accounts: Sep 24, 2025 
•    Listing on BSE & NSE: Sep 25, 2025 

iValue Infosolutions Limited: Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO has been subscribed 0.48 times overall. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 0.48x
• Retail Investors: 0.75x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.05x
• NIIs Investors: 0.44x
(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 19, 2025 | 03:41 PM)

iValue Infosolutions Limited: Company Overview

iValue Infosolutions Limited (IISL), New Delhi based company, is one of the leading players in value-added IT solutions aggregator. The company functions in cybersecurity, data management, cloud, and digital transformation facilities. Unlike traditional IT distributors, IISL shares deep OEM partnerships and controls an ecosystem to deliver customised, high-impact technical solutions to businesses. Their business is strategically driven in India’s fast-growing IT landscape, providing growing digital adoption, regulatory requirements, and cloud-native capabilities. 

iValue is likely to see huge demand in growth and is attracting attention from both the institutional and retail investors. The company has its domestic as well as an international presence in Southeast Asia Region, OEMs, SAARC countries.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipo, IPO news, iValue Infosolutions IPO, Share Market IPO, Share Market News, stock market, Stock Market IPO

iValue Infosolutions IPO: Mix Response On Day 2 Subscription, What’s Next For This IT Solutions Provider?

