Japan Eyes Gujarat For Semiconductor Growth As Envoy Ono Visits Dholera SIR

Keiichi Ono, the Ambassador of Japan to India, led a high-level delegation of Japanese business leaders to the Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, yesterday. DSIR is a smart city with a well-planned industrial centre strategically located between major industrial hubs of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar. It’s a greenfield project designed to be a world-class destination with the state-of-the-art infrastructure along with a focus on sustainable development.

Semiconductor and Infrastructure Projects Are the Key Areas

The key focus areas of this strategic collaboration between India and Japan are semiconductor development, manufacturing, and the development of smart cities. The two day visit began on 9th July and concluded on 10th July 2025.

The delegation visited various projects at Dholera SIR, including water treatment plants, power substations, and the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC). They also visited the Tata Electronics semiconductor production facility, which is in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation of Taiwan. It’s an initiative focused on building semiconductors.

During their two-day official visit, which began on 9th July, the delegation toured several ongoing projects at Dholera SIR, including the Tata Electronics semiconductor production facility.

The plant is developed in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and is a dynamic part of India’s semiconductor initiative.

The delegation also visited other critical infrastructure, such as the water treatment plant, power substation, and the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC).

Dholera as a Global Hub for Advanced Manufacturing

These amenities at Dholera, like public infrastructure, commercial centres, and state-of-the-art facilities, are set to be completed by 2047. It is projected to have advanced manufacturing capabilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Also Read: Japan’s Rating And Investment Information Company Brings In This Relief For The Hong Kong Pension Fund Managers