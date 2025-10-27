LIVE TV
Home > Business > Japan's $550 billion package focuses on U.S. infrastructure, Lutnick tells Nikkei

Japan's $550 billion package focuses on U.S. infrastructure, Lutnick tells Nikkei

Japan's $550 billion package focuses on U.S. infrastructure, Lutnick tells Nikkei
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 17:09:16 IST

Japan's $550 billion package focuses on U.S. infrastructure, Lutnick tells Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Japan's $550 billion U.S.-bound investment package would focus on areas such as power and pipelines that are fundamental to national security and "have virtually no risk." In an interview with the Nikkei business daily published on Monday, Lutnick said 10 to 12 Japanese companies involved in areas such as power supply and shipbuilding are preparing to explore investment opportunities in the U.S., with the first project expected to be identified as early as the end of this year. Lutnick also said tariffs on Japanese-made semiconductors and pharmaceuticals will remain at 15%. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:09 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
