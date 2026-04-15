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Home > Business News > Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support

Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support

Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 15, 2026 12:43:14 IST

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Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support

New Delhi [India], April 14: The Jayanta Lighting Innovation, a name synonymous with excellence in lighting and electrical manufacturing for over six decades, has officially announced the launch of its wide range of Fans under the new brand ORISTAR, marking its expansion into fans and electrical appliances.

Founded in 1967 by the late Sri Kali Shadan Das, the Group began its journey as a pioneer in GLS (incandescent) lamp manufacturing through Jayanta Lamp Industries. Over the years, it has evolved into one of India’s leading lighting manufacturers, *with “ORIENT” its flagship brand.* The Group also established one of India’s earliest and largest glass shell manufacturing facilities under Jayanta Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd., reflecting its strong foundation in innovation and engineering excellence.

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With a consistent focus on in-house research and development, the Group has continuously upgraded its technology to align with energy efficiency, sustainability, and evolving consumer needs. To further strengthen its presence across India, Jayanta Lamp Industries Pvt. Ltd. established Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP, focusing on marketing, distribution, and brand development nationwide.

Launch of ORISTAR

Building on its rich legacy, Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP has now introduced ORISTAR, a modern, technology-driven brand offering reliable, energy-efficient, and aesthetically designed fans and electrical appliances for residential, commercial, and industrial use.

ORISTAR stands for innovation, durability, and future-ready electrical solutions, leveraging decades of engineering expertise and deep market understanding.

Product Highlights:

  • Energy Efficient: BEE star-rated ORISTAR fans consume between 46W to 28W, saving up to 50% power compared to traditional fans.
  • Superior Air Delivery: High RPM range of 360–400 ensures strong and consistent airflow, even in low-voltage conditions.
  • Aesthetic Designs: A wide variety of premium finishes such as wood, metallic, and matte, along with smart features like remote control and IoT integration.
  • Easy Availability: Complete product range is widely available in local markets across India.
  • After-Sales Support: Strong nationwide service network with genuine spare parts availability, including post-warranty support.
  • Extended Warranty: Even economy models come with up to 36 months of warranty.

Celebrity Association

Renowned film actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been associated as the brand ambassador for ORISTAR. On the occasion of the launch, she congratulated Sri Manish Gupta, Director, Jayanta Lighting Innovation, and expressed her commitment to fully support and collaborate with the brand in its journey ahead. *Ms Bhatia has also roped in as the brand ambassador for ORIENT.

Leadership Speak

Speaking on the launch, Sri Manish Gupta, Director, Jayanta Lighting Innovation, said:

“With ORISTAR, we are taking forward our legacy of over 60 years in innovation, quality, and product development. Our aim is to deliver advanced, energy-efficient solutions while building strong trust among customers and channel partners across India.”

Looking Ahead

With ORISTAR, the Jayanta Group aims to set new benchmarks in the fans and electrical and electronics appliances segment while continuing its commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

About Jayanta Group of Industries

Established in 1967, the Jayanta Group is a leading name in lighting and electrical manufacturing in India, known for its innovation-driven approach, in-house engineering capabilities, and commitment to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient products (SGP)

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support

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Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support
Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support
Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support
Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support

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