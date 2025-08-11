LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > Business > JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?

JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?

JSW Cement IPO is gaining strong interest with rising grey market premium. Offering shares till August 11, it’s poised for growth with plans for new plants and debt repayment.

Strong Demand and Grey Market Surge, Is It Time to Invest?
Strong Demand and Grey Market Surge, Is It Time to Invest?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 11, 2025 03:58:03 IST

Hey traders, here’s a quick scoop on the JSW Cement IPO that just opened on August 7 and will stay open till August 11. So far, it’s been picked up about 0.56 times—not bad, but there’s still room to jump in!

Now, the IPO shares are divided like this: 50% reserved for the big players—qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (the serious individual investors), and a solid 35% for retail investors—that’s you and me!

JSW Cement isn’t just any company—they’ve been grinding away since 2009 and are one of India’s fastest-growing cement producers, climbing up the ranks based on capacity and sales. According to CRISIL, they’re now in the top 10 cement manufacturers in the country as of March 2025.

Thinking about getting your hands on some solid stocks? This could be a smart move before the window closes. What’s your take—jump in or wait and watch?

Here Is The JSW Cement IPO subscription status

Here’s the latest scoop on the JSW Cement IPO subscription status — and it’s shaping up to be quite the crowd-puller! By day two, the IPO has grabbed 56% of the overall bids. Retail investors are leading the charge with 72% of their slice already claimed. Non-institutional investors aren’t far behind, snapping up 62%, while the big guns—qualified institutional buyers—are pacing themselves at 24%.

Day one kicked off with a modest 32% overall subscription: retail at 41%, NIIs at 23%, and QIBs also at 23%.

Looks like everyone’s warming up to this offering! If you haven’t jumped in yet, the window’s still open—but not for long. Don’t miss your chance to get a piece of the action before the curtain falls!

JSW Cement IPO GMP

  • JSW Cement IPO shares are currently trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9.5, according to market observers.

  • This means the GMP for JSW Cement IPO is ₹9.5 above the issue price.

  • Investorgain estimates the IPO’s listing price to be around ₹156.5, which is 6.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.

  • Grey market trends over the past seven sessions show the GMP rising, indicating a strong expected debut.

  • The minimum GMP recorded in recent sessions is ₹0.00, while the maximum reached ₹19, based on insights from investorgain.com experts.

  • Grey Market Premium (GMP) reflects investors’ willingness to pay above the official issue price before listing.

SW Cement IPO Key Details

  • Price band set between ₹139 and ₹147 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹20,000 crore at the upper end.
  • IPO consists of:
    • Fresh issue worth ₹1,600 crore
    • Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of ₹2,000 crore by existing shareholders
  • IPO subscription window open until August 11.
  • Shareholders selling stakes under OFS include Apollo Management (via AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte Ltd), Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd, and State Bank of India (SBI).
  • Utilization of IPO proceeds:
    • ₹800 crore to partially fund a new integrated cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan
    • ₹520 crore allocated for debt repayment
    • Remaining funds reserved for general corporate purposes

Also Read: Stocks To Watch: Here Are The Top Picks And IPOs Shaping India’s Market Next Week, 

Tags: business newsJSW Cement IPO

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI. JSW, Tata Motors, Voltas And Many More In Focus
Five Years, Five FTAs: How India’s Global Trade Is Taking Off
Wall Street To Alaska: Economic Data And Diplomacy Collide — Will Trump And Putin Meeting Shake The Global Economy?
The Trump’s Tariff Shockwave: Who’s Paying The Price As Luxury, Sportswear, And Groceries Get Pricier In 2025
The Quiet Collapse Of Luxury Market: Changes That Are Shaping Trends, We’re Buying Less, Smarter, And Embracing Pre-Loved

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?
JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?
JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?
JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?