JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?

Hey traders, here’s a quick scoop on the JSW Cement IPO that just opened on August 7 and will stay open till August 11. So far, it’s been picked up about 0.56 times—not bad, but there’s still room to jump in!

Now, the IPO shares are divided like this: 50% reserved for the big players—qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (the serious individual investors), and a solid 35% for retail investors—that’s you and me!

JSW Cement isn’t just any company—they’ve been grinding away since 2009 and are one of India’s fastest-growing cement producers, climbing up the ranks based on capacity and sales. According to CRISIL, they’re now in the top 10 cement manufacturers in the country as of March 2025.

Thinking about getting your hands on some solid stocks? This could be a smart move before the window closes. What’s your take—jump in or wait and watch?

Here Is The JSW Cement IPO subscription status

Here’s the latest scoop on the JSW Cement IPO subscription status — and it’s shaping up to be quite the crowd-puller! By day two, the IPO has grabbed 56% of the overall bids. Retail investors are leading the charge with 72% of their slice already claimed. Non-institutional investors aren’t far behind, snapping up 62%, while the big guns—qualified institutional buyers—are pacing themselves at 24%.

Day one kicked off with a modest 32% overall subscription: retail at 41%, NIIs at 23%, and QIBs also at 23%.

Looks like everyone’s warming up to this offering! If you haven’t jumped in yet, the window’s still open—but not for long. Don’t miss your chance to get a piece of the action before the curtain falls!

JSW Cement IPO GMP

JSW Cement IPO shares are currently trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9.5, according to market observers.

This means the GMP for JSW Cement IPO is ₹9.5 above the issue price.

Investorgain estimates the IPO’s listing price to be around ₹156.5, which is 6.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.

Grey market trends over the past seven sessions show the GMP rising, indicating a strong expected debut.

The minimum GMP recorded in recent sessions is ₹0.00, while the maximum reached ₹19, based on insights from investorgain.com experts.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) reflects investors’ willingness to pay above the official issue price before listing.

SW Cement IPO Key Details

Price band set between ₹139 and ₹147 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹20,000 crore at the upper end.

IPO consists of: Fresh issue worth ₹1,600 crore Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of ₹2,000 crore by existing shareholders

IPO subscription window open until August 11.

Shareholders selling stakes under OFS include Apollo Management (via AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte Ltd), Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd, and State Bank of India (SBI).

Utilization of IPO proceeds: ₹800 crore to partially fund a new integrated cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan ₹520 crore allocated for debt repayment Remaining funds reserved for general corporate purposes



