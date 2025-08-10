LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch: Here Are The Top Picks And IPOs Shaping India's Market Next Week,

Stocks To Watch: Here Are The Top Picks And IPOs Shaping India's Market Next Week,

Next week’s Indian stock market features key expert picks, upcoming IPOs including BlueStone Jewellery, LIC’s strong earnings, and the Trump-Putin summit’s potential sector impact. Are you ready to invest wisely?

Stocks To Watch This Week
Stocks To Watch This Week

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 10, 2025 03:39:30 IST

What stocks are catching your eye next week? Experts are highlighting technically strong picks like Dr. Reddy’s, HDFC Life, and NTPC — would you consider adding them to your portfolio? On the other hand, some caution on smaller stocks under ₹100 like Persistent Systems and Indiabulls Housing Finance. Did you hear about LIC’s strong Q1 results boosting its shares? Plus, the upcoming Trump-Putin summit might shake up infrastructure and trade sectors. Are you ready for Q1 results from HBL Engineering and Olectra Greentech? And don’t miss the BlueStone Jewellery IPO opening soon! What’s your game plan?

Stocks to Watch: Week of August 11, 2025

1. Expert Recommendations

  • Sumeet Bagadia (Choice Broking) – Focus on technically strong stocks:

    • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

    • HDFC Life Insurance

    • NTPC

  • Mehul Kothari (Anand Rathi) – Bearish view; watch low-cost picks under ₹100:

    • Persistent Systems

    • L&T Finance Holdings

    • Indiabulls Housing Finance

2. Stocks with Positive Triggers

  • LIC – Q1 earnings beat; stock up 3%.

  • Geopolitical Play – Trump-Putin Summit (Alaska) may influence:

    • Infrastructure stocks

    • Trade-exposed sectors (Russia links)

3. Stocks with Scheduled Events

  • Q1 Results on Aug 9:

    • HBL Engineering

    • Olectra Greentech

  • Dividends/Splits/Bonuses:

    • ICICI Bank, HPCL, and 88 others have upcoming record dates.

4. IPOs to Track

  • Ongoing (closing Aug 11):

    • All Time Plastics

    • JSW Cement

  • Upcoming:

    • BlueStone Jewellery IPO: Aug 11–13

    • Mahendra Realtors IPO: Opens Aug 12

    • Icodex Publishing IPO: Opens Aug 11

5. Other Key Market Movers

  • Global Cues: Watch for changes in crude oil and gold prices.

  • FII Trends: Continued selling in IT stocks may pressure the index.

  • Sector Focus:

    • Bearish: IT, pharma

    • Resilient: Auto

Also Read: Gujarat And Maharashtra Dominate IPO Listings—But It’s Delhi That Quietly Steals The Show In Funds Raised

Stocks To Watch: Here Are The Top Picks And IPOs Shaping India’s Market Next Week,

