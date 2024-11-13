Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Results: Net Profit Declines 3% To Rs 130 Crore

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s leading jewellery retailers, has reported a 3.37% year-on-year decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s leading jewellery retailers, has reported a 3.37% year-on-year decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter. The company posted a PAT of Rs 130.32 crore, down from Rs 134.87 crore during the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite the dip in profits, the company saw impressive revenue growth during the quarter. Kalyan Jewellers’ revenue from operations surged by 37.39%, reaching Rs 6,065.48 crore, compared to Rs 4,414.53 crore in the previous year’s September quarter. This strong performance in revenue highlights the continued demand for jewellery, even as profit margins came under pressure.

Impact of One-Time Loss on Profitability

The decline in Kalyan Jewellers’ PAT was partly attributed to a one-time loss of Rs 69 crore. This loss stemmed from a reduction in customs duty in India, which impacted the company’s operations during the second quarter of FY25. While the company’s overall revenues showed strong growth, the loss due to the duty reduction weighed on its profitability.

Strong Demand for Jewellery Drives Revenue Growth

Kalyan Jewellers’ robust revenue growth is a positive sign for the company, especially given the ongoing challenges in the global economy. The increase in revenue was driven by a combination of factors, including strong demand for gold and other precious jewellery, as well as the company’s growing retail presence across India and in international markets. The company has been expanding its footprint with new showrooms and enhanced digital engagement, which helped bolster its sales in the quarter.

What’s Next for Kalyan Jewellers?

Looking ahead, Kalyan Jewellers is likely to continue benefiting from the festive and wedding season, which traditionally drives higher demand for jewellery. The company’s efforts to expand its online and offline presence, alongside a strong focus on customer experience, will be key factors in sustaining its growth trajectory.

In the long run, Kalyan Jewellers is expected to focus on optimizing its operational efficiencies and mitigating the impact of external factors, such as changes in customs duties, to protect its profit margins.

While Kalyan Jewellers experienced a slight dip in profitability for the September quarter, the company’s strong revenue growth underscores its resilience in a competitive market. The one-time loss due to the reduction in customs duties may have affected the company’s short-term profitability, but its solid revenue performance indicates a promising future, driven by a growing customer base and expanding retail presence.

As the jewellery sector continues to flourish, Kalyan Jewellers is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the market in both domestic and international markets, with the festive season expected to provide further momentum to its sales.

