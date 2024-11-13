Bosch Share Price Rises 4% On Strong Q2 Operational Performance

The BSE Sensex was down 0.21%, trading at 78,506.52, highlighting Bosch's resilience even in a weaker market environment.

Bosch shares saw a notable rise of up to 3.62% on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, reaching an intraday high of Rs 34,450.55 per share. This surge in the stock price comes after the company reported strong operational results for the September quarter of FY25 (Q2 FY25), marking a solid financial performance across its diverse business segments.

Key Highlights of Bosch’s Q2 FY25 Financial Performance

Bosch’s impressive performance was highlighted by a 14.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in operating profit (EBITDA), which rose to Rs 560.5 crore for Q2 FY25, up from Rs 491.3 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s EBITDA margin also expanded by 90 basis points (bps), improving from 11.9% in Q2 FY24 to 12.8% in Q2 FY25.

In terms of revenue, Bosch posted a 6.4% YoY growth, reaching Rs 4,394.3 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 4,130.1 crore in Q2 FY24. However, despite the positive operational performance, the company’s net profit declined sharply by 46.4% YoY, falling to Rs 535.9 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 999.8 crore in Q2 FY24.

Bosch’s Diverse Portfolio and Strategic Focus Areas

Bosch operates across a wide range of sectors, including automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and energy & building technologies. Its diversified portfolio includes everything from fuel injection systems and automotive aftermarket services to industrial machinery, power tools, and security solutions. The company’s focus on innovation is aimed at improving mobility, safety, and efficiency in its products and services.