Home > Business > Key Stocks To Watch Today, July 14: D-Mart, Glenmark, IRB Infra, Wockhardt, Akzo Nobel – All You Need To Know

Key Stocks To Watch Today, July 14: D-Mart, Glenmark, IRB Infra, Wockhardt, Akzo Nobel – All You Need To Know

Stocks to watch on July 14: Avenue Supermarts, Glenmark Pharma, IRB Infra, Wockhardt, VIP Industries, Akzo Nobel India, DLF.

Key Stocks To Watch on July 14
Key Stocks To Watch on July 14

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 08:54:35 IST

After closing in the red on Friday, Indian markets are expected to follow global trends and begin the week on a cautious note. On Friday, benchmark indices closed sharply lower, with the NSE Nifty 50 falling by 205 points, or 0.81%, to settle at 25,150. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex dropped 690 points, or 0.83%, ending the session at 82,500.   

As investors brace for a potentially volatile session, several stocks are in the spotlight today due to earnings updates, regulatory developments, and strategic decisions.

Here’s a quick overview of key stocks to watch this Monday, on July 14.

Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart)

The retail giant reported muted numbers for Q1 FY26. Net profit stood at Rs. 773 crore, nearly flat compared to Rs. 774 crore in the same period last year. Revenue saw a year-on-year rise of 16.3% to Rs. 16,359.7 crore, while EBITDA increased by 6.4% to Rs. 1,299 crore. However, margins were under pressure compared to last year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark received a warning letter from the  US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Indore manufacturing plant, which had earlier received an ‘Official Action Indicated’ (OAI) status in May following inspections held in February. While the company has stated that it doesn’t expect any immediate impact on ongoing supplies or revenue from this facility, regulatory actions like this tend to influence investor’s sentiment in the short term.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB Infra with its listed joint venture, IRB Infrastructure Trust, have collectively reported toll revenues of Rs 1,680 crore for the Q1  FY26, reflecting an 8% increase over Rs 1,556 crore in the same quarter last year. For June 2025 alone, toll collections stood at Rs 544.8 crore, marking a year-on-year rise of 5%. The uptick in collections indicates sustained growth in traffic and infrastructure activity, which may support the stock in the near term.

Wockhardt

The pharma company decided to withdraw from the generic drug business in the US and has filed for voluntary liquidation of its American subsidiaries—Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt USA. The move is aimed at refocusing resources on innovative drug development.

VIP Industries

Promoters of VIP Industries are in the process of offloading a 32% stake to multiple private equity investors. The transaction marks a significant ownership change and could impact the company’s future direction.

Akzo Nobel India

JSW Paints has launched an open offer worth Rs. 3,929 crore to acquire up to 25.2% of Akzo Nobel India. The offer is priced at Rs. 3,417.77 per share and could trigger a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Tags: Avenue Supermartskey stocks to watchstock to watch on July 14

