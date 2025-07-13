LIVE TV
Why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Defied US Warnings And Traveled To China?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang proceeded with his China visit despite U.S. senators' warnings over national security concerns. Lawmakers urged him to avoid entities linked to China’s military. Huang defended the trip, citing Nvidia’s global AI leadership and deep ties to China’s tech ecosystem. His move underscores Nvidia’s strategic commitment to engagement amid rising geopolitical and trade tensions.

Jensen Huang
US Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren issued a cautionary letter to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang regarding his visit to China. (Photo: Social)

July 13, 2025

US Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren issued a cautionary letter to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang regarding his visit to China. The letter urged caution over his trip. Huang, however, pushed ahead with plans to visit Beijing and will now hold a media briefing on July 16.

US concern over Nvidia Jensen Huang’s China Visit

The bipartisan senators raised concerns over Huang’s interaction with companies associated with the Chinese military or intelligence services, all of which are on the United States’ restricted export list. 

They feared that such interactions could undermine American trade control policies and aid China’s military advancements. They also flagged Nvidia’s establishment of a Shanghai research facility and its plans for a cost-cut Blackwell chip for China as potential loopholes.

Jensen Huang previously called Trump Tariffs as ‘A Failure’

Nvidia, however, has countered that both its software and hardware adhere to global standards. Even in China, it helps maintain a US centric AI ecosystem. Huang previously described export controls and Trump’s trade tariffs as “a failure” and warned that restrictions could cost Nvidia billions in revenue.

Huang’s statement is backed by a broader strategy. China’s 1.5 million CUDA developers and Nvidia’s deep integration into China’s tech infrastructure offer not just revenue, but long-term leverage in shaping global AI standards.

By proceeding with the visit, Huang appears to be asserting that robust engagement, even under geopolitical scrutiny, is essential to preserve Nvidia’s dominance and influence in the global AI race.

