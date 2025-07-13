LIVE TV
Home > Business > Jensen Huang To Hold Beijing Briefing On July 16 Amid US-China Chip Tensions: What Lies Ahead For Nvidia?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16, reaffirming the company’s strategic ties with China amid escalating U.S. export controls. Despite U.S. senators' concerns, Huang’s visit underscores Nvidia’s market priorities, as China contributes nearly 13% of its revenue. The briefing may signal Nvidia’s future plans in AI, growth, and localization.

Jensen Huang
Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, is set to hold a high-profile media briefing in Beijing on July 16. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 21:46:15 IST

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, is set to hold a high-profile media briefing in Beijing on July 16. This is his second visit to China; he previously visited in April during a surprise trip to Beijing following US restrictions on chip sales to China.

This trip by Huang highlights Nvidia’s strategic focus on maintaining ties with China despite growing US export controls.

US imposed restriction on China in 2022

The US imposed restrictions on Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips in 2022 due to national security concerns, including a recent ban on the H20 chip. Despite rising competition from domestic firms such as Huawei, Nvidia remains committed to dominating through its CUDA platform, which is widely adopted across the Chinese developer ecosystem.

China remains the fourth-largest export market for Nvidia, accounting for almost 13%—around $17 billion—of Nvidia’s annual revenue.

Jensen Huang Firm decision to visit China

Huang’s briefing arrives amid growing scrutiny in the US Senators Banks and Warren recently cautioned him against meeting firms linked to the Chinese military or those on the restricted export list.

Nvidia, however, emphasizes that “America wins when its technology sets the global standard,” citing China’s large developer base.

Jensen Huang’s Nvidia is the most valuable company

Nvidia has now become the most valuable company on the New York Stock Exchange, worth over $4 trillion. Huang’s upcoming briefing could signal the company’s intentions for future growth and market strategy. Nvidia may potentially focus on scaling operations and developing customized products.

Tags: chinaChipmaker Nvidiaus-china trade deal

