Home > Business > Korea Zinc Emerges As Key Antimony Supplier For US Defense And High-Tech Industries

Korea Zinc Emerges As Key Antimony Supplier For US Defense And High-Tech Industries

Korea Zinc has started shipping antimony to the US, aiming to become a key supplier amid rising geopolitical tensions and Chinese export restrictions. This move helps the US diversify its critical mineral supply, especially as it heavily relies on imports and lacks domestic production.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 11:09:44 IST

Korea Zinc, a global leader in non-ferrous metal production, has initiated its first shipment of antimony to the United States, South Korean daily newspaper Korea Herald reported. This signals a strategic move by the company to become a key alternative supplier amid rising geopolitical tensions and tightening Chinese export controls.

The company announced that 20 tons of antimony produced at its Ulsan facility were shipped to Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, as reported by the South Korean English-language daily. The shipment will be distributed to around 10 US industrial clients engaged in defense and high-tech manufacturing, including producers of armour-piercing ammunition, military-grade electronics, and submarine ballast systems.

Antimony, often extracted as a byproduct of lead smelting, is crucial in flame retardants, specialty alloys, infrared detectors, and missile guidance systems due to its heat resistance and alloy-enhancing qualities. Given its strategic role, the US, South Korea, and China classify it as a critical mineral and maintain national stockpiles.

While the shipment marks the start of a short-term supply contract, Korea Zinc has expressed intentions to secure long-term agreements with American companies. The firm aims to export 100 tons of antimony to the US by the end of 2025 and increase that to 240 tons annually starting in 2026. To meet growing demand, it is also considering expanding its current annual production capacity of 3,500 tons.

Korea Zinc’s move comes at a critical time for the US, which consumes around 22,000 metric tons of antimony annually but lacks domestic mining operations. China, which supplied 60 percent of US antimony imports last year, began restricting exports of the mineral in September 2024, prompting American industries to diversify their supply sources.

(From ANI)

Tags: korea zinc
