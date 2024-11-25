Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Sets Ambitious Export Goal Of 7.5 Lakh Units By 2030-31

Maruti Suzuki India is setting its sights on a significant milestone in vehicle exports, with a target to ship 7.5 lakh units to global markets by 2030-31

Maruti Suzuki Sets Ambitious Export Goal Of 7.5 Lakh Units By 2030-31

Maruti Suzuki India is setting its sights on a significant milestone in vehicle exports, with a target to ship 7.5 lakh units to global markets by 2030-31. Building on its strong export history, the automaker aims to further diversify its international presence while tapping into the growing demand for Indian-made vehicles.

Strong Global Demand and ‘Make in India’ Initiative Drive Maruti’s Export Growth

Already a leader in India’s automotive export sector, Maruti Suzuki has shipped 30 lakh units worldwide, with a recent milestone shipment of 1,053 vehicles. This consignment, which included popular models such as the Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire, and S-Presso, left from Gujarat’s Pipavav port, reinforcing the company’s export commitment.

Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, emphasized the company’s dedication to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, with an increasing focus on localizing production and expanding exports. “Our goal is to diversify our export markets, increasing the number of vehicles we ship overseas to 7.5 lakh by 2030-31,” Takeuchi said. “We are committed to contributing significantly to India’s global automotive footprint.”

Maruti Suzuki’s Rapid Export Growth: Threefold Increase in Four Years

In the past four years, Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle exports have tripled, showcasing the company’s growing global footprint. Today, Maruti accounts for 40% of all passenger vehicles exported from India, cementing its position as the country’s leading automotive exporter.

“We’ve seen strong demand from international markets, and we’re confident this growth trajectory will continue as we expand our offerings and cater to diverse consumer preferences worldwide,” Takeuchi added.

Maruti’s Diversified Export Strategy to Fuel Future Growth

Maruti Suzuki’s future export strategy hinges on diversifying its markets and expanding its product lineup to meet the evolving needs of customers across different regions. The company plans to further align with the government’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub by scaling up production and tapping into untapped markets.

A Global Vision for Maruti Suzuki

With a clear vision to enhance its presence in the international market, Maruti Suzuki is on track to meet its ambitious export target of 7.5 lakh vehicles by 2030-31. As the company continues to ramp up production and leverage the advantages of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Maruti Suzuki is poised to maintain its leadership in India’s export-driven automotive sector.

MUST READ: India’s Economic Outlook For Coming Months ‘Cautiously Optimistic’: Finmin Report

Filed under

Baleno Celerio Ciaz Dzire Fronx Jimny Maruti Suzuki
Advertisement

Also Read

Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

Cassava Sciences Alzheimer’s Drug Fails, Stocks Plunge

Cassava Sciences Alzheimer’s Drug Fails, Stocks Plunge

CSK Squad 2025: Complete List Of Players In MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army

CSK Squad 2025: Complete List Of Players In MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army

What Is The Tradition Of The Turkey Pardon At The White House And Why Is It So Popular?

What Is The Tradition Of The Turkey Pardon At The White House And Why Is...

Is Outlook Down? All We Know As Microsoft 365 Users Report Issues With Email Service

Is Outlook Down? All We Know As Microsoft 365 Users Report Issues With Email Service

Entertainment

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox