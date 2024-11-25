Maruti Suzuki Sets Ambitious Export Goal Of 7.5 Lakh Units By 2030-31

Maruti Suzuki India is setting its sights on a significant milestone in vehicle exports, with a target to ship 7.5 lakh units to global markets by 2030-31

Strong Global Demand and ‘Make in India’ Initiative Drive Maruti’s Export Growth

Already a leader in India’s automotive export sector, Maruti Suzuki has shipped 30 lakh units worldwide, with a recent milestone shipment of 1,053 vehicles. This consignment, which included popular models such as the Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire, and S-Presso, left from Gujarat’s Pipavav port, reinforcing the company’s export commitment.

Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, emphasized the company’s dedication to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, with an increasing focus on localizing production and expanding exports. “Our goal is to diversify our export markets, increasing the number of vehicles we ship overseas to 7.5 lakh by 2030-31,” Takeuchi said. “We are committed to contributing significantly to India’s global automotive footprint.”

Maruti Suzuki’s Rapid Export Growth: Threefold Increase in Four Years

In the past four years, Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle exports have tripled, showcasing the company’s growing global footprint. Today, Maruti accounts for 40% of all passenger vehicles exported from India, cementing its position as the country’s leading automotive exporter.

“We’ve seen strong demand from international markets, and we’re confident this growth trajectory will continue as we expand our offerings and cater to diverse consumer preferences worldwide,” Takeuchi added.

Maruti’s Diversified Export Strategy to Fuel Future Growth

Maruti Suzuki’s future export strategy hinges on diversifying its markets and expanding its product lineup to meet the evolving needs of customers across different regions. The company plans to further align with the government’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub by scaling up production and tapping into untapped markets.

A Global Vision for Maruti Suzuki

With a clear vision to enhance its presence in the international market, Maruti Suzuki is on track to meet its ambitious export target of 7.5 lakh vehicles by 2030-31. As the company continues to ramp up production and leverage the advantages of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Maruti Suzuki is poised to maintain its leadership in India’s export-driven automotive sector.

