LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Business > Mass Layoffs Loom As Supreme Court Backs Trump’s Plan For Federal Workforce Downsizing

Mass Layoffs Loom As Supreme Court Backs Trump’s Plan For Federal Workforce Downsizing

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with Donald Trump's mass layoffs but declined to rule on whether particular firing schemes were legal, holding up the matter for future consideration. The ruling supports continued cuts but keeps the door open for possible legal challenges in the future.

passerby on united states' supreme court front pavement
Supreme Court Backs Trump’s Plan, Paving Way for Mass Federal Layoffs (This photograph is credited to @ergur_c on X)

Published By: Varsha Rai
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 15:54:59 IST

The Supreme Court reversed a lower court’s decision in Tuesday’s ruling, clearing the way for Trump’s executive order directing government agencies to lay off hundreds of thousands of federal employees.

The judges said, “We express no view on the legality of any.” Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor also agreed with the court’s ruling, but noted that the question might return to the Supreme Court, NPR reported.

Donald Trump Attempts To Overturn Federal Bureaucracy

Those proposed layoffs, some of which were put forward earlier this year, may still be subject to legal challenges on various grounds, including union resistance, statutory barriers, and civil service protections.

In response to other Trump administration’s emergency requests, the Supreme Court has repeatedly stood with President Donald Trump in his attempts to overturn the federal bureaucracy. The court’s conservative majority has allowed the administration to remove independent regulators and thousands of probationary employees while legal battles continue in the lower courts.

Donald Trump’s Push To Centralize Bureaucracy

The ruling is the latest victory for Trump’s overall push to centralize power in the executive branch. The Supreme Court has ruled in Trump’s favor on a number of cases on an emergency basis since his return to office in January, including paving the way for the enforcement of some of his tough immigration policies.

The Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday overturned San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Susan Illston’s May order temporarily enjoining massive federal firings while the case moved forward. 

“As history shows, the president can restructure federal agencies broadly only when Congress so authorizes,” Illston stated. Illston had determined that Trump overstepped his authority by issuing orders for the government to downsize without seeking approval from Congress, which had created and funded the targeted agencies.

The plaintiffs had threatened in court documents that Trump’s proposals, if permitted to go forward, would lead to the laying off of hundreds of thousands of workers.

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?