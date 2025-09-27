MATEXIL to Honour Top Technical Textiles Exporters at 2nd Export Award Function in Mumbai

LIVE TV
The Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL) will host its 2nd Export Award Function on November 19, 2025, at NESCO, Mumbai, recognising outstanding exporters in 12 technical textiles segments for FY 2023-24 and 2024-25. The event will feature Union Ministers, senior officials, and industry leaders, with special awards for innovation and excellence. Applications from over 1,000 companies are invited.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 11:40:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: The Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL) will organize its 2nd Export Award Function for Technical Textiles on 19th November 2025 at NESCO, Mumbai. The event will recognise and honour the outstanding export performance of Technical Textiles exporters for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

MATEXIL, is the designated Export Promotion Council for promoting Technical Textiles exports from India.  The event will be attended by some Union Ministers, senior Government Officials and captains of the technical textiles sector.

Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL, said: 

“MATEXIL will recognise exporters across all 12 segments of Technical Textiles – Agrotech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Geotech, Hometech, Indutech, Meditech, Mobiltech, Protech, Packtech, Sportech, and Specialty Fibre. In addition, two special recognitions – the MATEXIL Special Award and the Specialty & Innovative Technical Textiles Award – will be presented to encourage innovation and excellence in the sector.”

Shri Pramod Khosla, Convenor, Sub-Committee for Technical Textiles of MATEXIL, underlined the significance of this initiative:

“There is a need to support and motivate both existing and young exporters to drive growth in Technical Textiles exports. Recognising their contributions will encourage the next generation to play a stronger role in India’s growing global trade.”

MATEXIL has invited applications from over 1,000 companies in the Technical Textiles sector to participate in the awards. Expressing optimism, Chairman Shri Shaleen Toshniwal said:

“We are confident that many companies will actively participate and showcase the dynamism of India’s Technical Textiles industry.”

The Export Award Function aims to celebrate the achievements of India’s Technical Textiles exporters, inspire innovation, and encourage the industry to scale greater heights in global markets.

