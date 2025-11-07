MCX Share Price Slips After Strong Q2FY26 Show, Is It Just a Profit-Booking Friday?

MCX Share Price Takes a Tumble Despite Glittering Q2 Show!

Looks like even solid numbers could not stop MCX from slipping down today! The stock opened on Friday on a shaky note, diving 4.8% to ₹8,807.15 apiece on the BSE after its Q2FY26 results hit the street.

Ironically, the company reported a 28.5% jump in profit and a 31% rise in revenue, yet the market wasn’t impressed.

Perhaps investors were expecting a little more sparkle from India’s largest commodity exchange. Profit booking or just a Friday mood swing?

Either way, MCX’s fundamentals still look strong, just not strong enough to dodge today’s early dip.

MCX Share Price: Q2FY26 Results, Strong Profit Growth

Metric Q2FY26 Q2FY25 Growth (YoY) Net Profit ₹197.47 crore ₹153.62 crore +28.5% Type Standalone Standalone — Company Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) — — Industry Commodity Derivatives Exchange — —

MCX Share Price: Revenue Surges 31% YoY MCX’s revenue from operations rose 31% year-on-year to ₹374.23 crore in Q2FY26 .

to . In comparison, revenue stood at ₹285.58 crore during the same period last year. Trading Volumes Witness Sharp Rise Average Daily Turnover (ADT) of futures and options surged 87% YoY to ₹4,11,270 crore .

of futures and options surged to . This marks a sharp rise from ₹2,20,249 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Looks like gold is glittering bright for MCX! The exchange's bullion segment stole the spotlight this quarter, expanding its share in Average Daily Turnover (ADT) from 44% to 57%. The launch of crowd-pleasers like Gold Mini and Gold Ten Futures clearly struck a chord with traders, driving volumes and keeping the golden fever alive on Dalal Street. And just when it looked like MCX shares were losing their shine after the morning dip, the stock made a smart comeback. By 9:55 AM, MCX was seen trading 0.09% higher at ₹9,260.05 apiece on the BSE, a solid recovery from its early 4% fall. From strong bullion play to resilient trading sentiment, MCX seems to have found its sweet spot this quarter. Investors, it appears, are still betting big on the exchange that's turning market volatility into opportunity.