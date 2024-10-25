Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Microsoft’s CEO Salary Spike: Satya Nadella Earns Big With $71 Million In Stock Awards – Find Out Why

Under Nadella's leadership, Microsoft has been at the forefront of AI, with strategic investments such as its stake in OpenAI, cementing its stance in the tech industry's AI race. (Read more below)

Microsoft’s CEO Salary Spike: Satya Nadella Earns Big With $71 Million In Stock Awards – Find Out Why

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s compensation soared 63% to $79.1 million for fiscal 2024, primarily driven by stock awards, according to a recent filing. With Microsoft’s market valuation surpassing the $3 trillion mark, Nadella’s stock-based incentives rose from $39 million last year to nearly $71 million this year, underscoring the company’s powerful positioning in the burgeoning field of generative AI.

Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has been at the forefront of AI, with strategic investments such as its stake in OpenAI, cementing its stance in the tech industry’s AI race. Despite the increase in stock awards, Nadella’s cash incentive dropped to $5.2 million, significantly lower than the $10.7 million he was eligible for. Nadella voluntarily reduced his cash incentive following a series of cybersecurity breaches that occurred during the fiscal year, reflecting a unique stance of accountability in executive compensation.

Microsoft’s performance through fiscal 2024 has been impressive, with shares climbing 31.2% by the end of June 2024, driven by its AI initiatives and cloud services growth. Nadella’s compensation package highlights Microsoft’s commitment to rewarding leadership that steers the company towards industry innovation and value creation.

In comparison, Apple’s Tim Cook earned $63.2 million in 2023, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, also riding the AI wave, was compensated $34.2 million in fiscal 2024. These figures spotlight the immense value attributed to leaders at the helm of tech giants navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

