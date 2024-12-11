Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 14,787 to bid for one lot or 53 shares of the Mobikwik IPO. Similarly, for a maximum bid of under Rs 2,00,000, retail investors can apply for up to 13 lots, totaling 689 shares.

The Mobikwik IPO saw strong investor interest, with the offering fully subscribed within just 90 minutes of its opening on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. As of 11:21 AM, bids for 1,86,90,026 shares were received, surpassing the 1,18,71,696 shares available, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.57 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) led the demand, subscribing to their reserved portion by 6.65 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed 1.34 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received minimal interest, with only 2,968 bids against the 64,75,471 shares reserved.

The strong demand aligns with the grey market trend, where Mobikwik’s unlisted shares were trading at Rs 415, reflecting a 48.75% premium over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 279.

The IPO, valued at Rs 572 crore, is priced between Rs 265–279 per share, with a minimum lot size of 53 shares. The subscription window will remain open until Friday, December 13, 2024. The allotment process is expected to conclude on Monday, December 16, 2024, with shares credited to investors’ demat accounts by Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Mobikwik’s shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The IPO has attracted reviews from several brokerage firms, including Bajaj Broking, Swastika Investmart, and Anand Rathi Research.

ALSO READ: Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

 

Mobikwik IPO

