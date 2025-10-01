Mukesh Ambani Vs Gautam Adani: Hurun India List Reveals Who Is The Richest, Check Their Net Worth

Hurun India Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, has again become the richest person in India. According to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on Wednesday, the Ambani family reclaimed the top spot with a net worth of ₹9.55 lakh crore, surpassing Gautam Adani and his family, who ranked second on the list with a net worth of ₹8.15 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani Vs Gautam Adani

In 2024, Adani had briefly overtaken Ambani with a net worth of ₹11.6 lakh crore, following his dominance in 2022.

Ambani, however, reclaimed the title in 2013 and became the richest Indian in 2023, despite the rise in Adani’s fortunes. Before that, he had maintained the position for a decade, being India’s richest man from 2011 to 2021.

Hurun India Rich List 2025: Record-Breaking Number of Billionaires

This year, there are 358 dollar-billionaires featured on the list alongside Ambani and Adani. There is a sixfold increase in billionaires in India since the Hurun list was first introduced 13 years ago.

The combined wealth of all individuals on the 2025 list is ₹167 lakh crore, equivalent to nearly half of India’s GDP.

Roshni Nadar Named India’s Richest Woman

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, has become India’s richest woman. For the first time, she entered the Top 3 with a personal wealth of ₹2.84 lakh crore.

The list also reveals the growing presence of young wealth creators and self-made entrepreneurs.

Aravind Srinivas, the 31-year-old founder of Perplexity, emerged as India’s youngest billionaire, with a net worth of ₹21,900 crore.

Overall, 66% of the individuals featured – about 1,115 people – are self-made, building their fortunes without inherited wealth.

Among the new entrants, 74% created their wealth from scratch.

Mumbai Retains Lead as Billionaire Capital

When it comes to geographical spread, Mumbai continues to dominate, with 451 of India’s wealthiest individuals residing in the city.

The financial capital is followed by:

New Delhi with 223 billionaires

Bengaluru with 116 billionaires

