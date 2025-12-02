Mumbai’s Powerica IPO Set To Energise Markets: What Investors Should Know Before The Launch

Powerica Gets SEBI Approval For IPO

Powerica, based in Mumbai, has overcome a significant obstacle as SEBI has given the company permission to go ahead with the initial public offering (IPO) of up to ₹1,400 crore. For the record, the company had submitted its draft documents on August 8, 2025.

So, what are the details? The public offering consists of ₹700 crore fresh equity, which is half of the issue, and the other ₹700 crore will be sold by the promoters, Naresh Oberoi Family Trust and the Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust. Apart from the company’s existing debts, ₹525 crore will be used for that, and the rest will be for general corporate needs.

Also, if you are anxious to see the shares, they will be available on BSE and NSE. The big names managing this IPO include ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital, Nuvama Wealth, with MUFG Intime India as the registrar. Exciting times ahead for investors!

NEW IPO: Powerica Manufacturing, Distribution, And Financial Overview Category Details Manufacturing Plants Bengaluru (Karnataka), Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Khopoli (Maharashtra) Distribution Network 19 sales & marketing offices, 126-member sales & marketing team, 32 authorised dealers, registered & corporate offices Operating Revenue ₹2,653.27 crore in FY25 (up from ₹2,378.3 crore in FY23) Net Profit ₹175.83 crore in FY25 (up from ₹106.5 crore in FY23) About Powerica Powerica is not only represented by diesel generators but the company is also responsible for maintaining industries that are buzzing, quite literally! For more than 40 years, the company has been an OEM partner for Cummins and is involved in manufacturing, marketing, full SITC, installation, testing, commissioning, and on-site services of generators. The company supplies power to various industries: hotels, hospitals, banks & financial institutions, schools, and real estate in the commercial sector; retail, logistics, railways, and subways in infrastructure; and manufacturing including factories, chemical industries, and dairy farms; even to agriculture, IT/data centres, government, military, and rentals. In short, wherever there is a demand for dependable power, Powerica is already present, ensuring the lights are on and the machines are running! (With Inputs From Release)