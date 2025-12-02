Mumbai’s Powerica IPO Set To Energise Markets: What Investors Should Know Before The Launch

Powerica Gets SEBI Approval For IPO
Powerica, based in Mumbai, has overcome a significant obstacle as SEBI has given the company permission to go ahead with the initial public offering (IPO) of up to ₹1,400 crore. For the record, the company had submitted its draft documents on August 8, 2025.
So, what are the details? The public offering consists of ₹700 crore fresh equity, which is half of the issue, and the other ₹700 crore will be sold by the promoters, Naresh Oberoi Family Trust and the Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust. Apart from the company’s existing debts, ₹525 crore will be used for that, and the rest will be for general corporate needs.
Also, if you are anxious to see the shares, they will be available on BSE and NSE. The big names managing this IPO include ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital, Nuvama Wealth, with MUFG Intime India as the registrar. Exciting times ahead for investors!
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.