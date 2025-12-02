LIVE TV
Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, LIC, AU Small Finance, Tata And Many Othre In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian markets are set for a muted start as GIFT Nifty slips, global cues stay mixed, Asia gains, Wall Street dips, and key sector updates shape today’s Stocks to Watch list.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 2, 2025 08:26:30 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: If you were hoping for a fiery market open, you may want to keep that coffee strong, Indian equities are gearing up for a rather lukewarm start.

Mixed global cues have kept enthusiasm in check, and even the GIFT Nifty seems to be tiptoeing into Tuesday. At 06:54 AM, it was barely up by 6 points at 26,340. But fast-forward to 8:09 AM, and sentiment cooled further, with the index slipping to 26,320, down 25 points. Not exactly the pep you’d want, right?

What is the Global market mood today?

Asia-Pacific largely marched ahead, with South Korean automakers stealing the spotlight after the US rolled out retroactive tariff cuts. Meanwhile, Wall Street stumbled overnight as rising Treasury yields and stubborn manufacturing pressures weighed on investors. With the weekly Nifty derivatives expiry and key global data lined up today, traders may need to stay alert, because the real action might unfold after the opening bell.

Stocks to Watch Today

RETAIL & CONSUMER

  • Reliance Industries: Composite scheme involving RRL, RRVL, RCPL, and Tira Beauty becomes effective Dec 1; RCPL stands dissolved.

  • Hindustan Unilever: Vandana Suri appointed Executive Director & GM, Home Care, effective Jan 1, 2026.

  • Vedant Fashions: Received GST order for reversal of ineligible ITC of ₹1,73,471, with additional interest and penalties.

  • Jubilant FoodWorks: Granted ESOPs under its 2025 stock option scheme.

IT & TECHNOLOGY

  • Tech Mahindra: Approves merger of LCC North Central Europe B.V. with LCC Europe B.V.; effective from April 1, 2025, pending approvals.

BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES

  • Bank of Maharashtra: Govt to sell up to 6% stake via OFS; non-retail Tuesday, retail Wednesday.

  • AU Small Finance Bank: CARE reaffirms CARE AA; Stable for Tier-II bonds; assigns the same rating for infrastructure bonds.

  • Aditya Birla Capital: Initiates ₹300 crore rights issue investment into Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

  • Home First Finance: Government Pension Fund Global increases stake beyond 5%.

  • Ashika Credit Capital: Reports shareholding changes post-amalgamation approval.

  • Bajaj Housing Finance (Stocks to Watch): Bajaj Finance to sell 2% stake (~16.66 crore shares) to meet public shareholding norms; aims to raise ₹1,740 crore.

AUTOMOBILE & EVs

  • Hero MotoCorp: November dispatches at 6,04,490 units, up 31% YoY.

  • Hyundai Motor India: November sales at 66,840 units, up 9.1% YoY; strong SUV and export momentum.

  • Tata Motors: Passenger vehicle sales up 26% YoY to 59,199 units; robust EV and SUV demand.

METALS, MINING & INDUSTRIALS

  • Hindalco Industries: Completes 100% acquisition of EMMRL, effective Dec 1.

  • NMDC: November production at 5.01 MT; sales at 4.17 MT; cumulative FY26 production at 31.48 MT.

  • Ramco Industries: Crisil reaffirms A1+ rating on commercial paper program.

  • Bhagyanagar India: To acquire 100% stake in Topsun Solar; completion expected by Dec 3.

ENERGY & MATERIALS

  • Oil Country Tubular: Vivek Mundra buys 49.40 lakh shares at ₹65.30; promoter entity sells equivalent stake.

INSURANCE

  • LIC: Ramakrishnan Chander takes charge as MD; steps down from ED (Investment – Front Office) and CIO role.

INVESTMENTS & INFRASTRUCTURE

  • Maple Infrastructure Trust: 360 ONE SOF – Series 11 sells 27.50 lakh shares at ₹145.60; Unifi Wealth Management is buyer.

  • Welspun Investment & Commercials: Gaurav Naresh Lodha sells 25,127 shares at ₹1,400.02; stock closes ~20% higher at ₹1,422.10.

STOCK SPLIT / CORPORATE ACTIONS

  • Mini Diamonds India: Trades ex-split.

F&O BAN LIST

  • Under Ban: Samman Capital

  • Likely to Enter Ban: Bandhan Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, DLF, Glenmark, Concor, Crompton, HFCL

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 8:26 AM IST
