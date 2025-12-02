LIVE TV
Apple Appoints Amar Subramanya As New VP Of AI, Replacing John Giannandrea

Apple names Amar Subramanya as new VP of AI, replacing John Giannandrea. He will lead Foundation Models and ML research, aiming to boost Apple's AI efforts amid lagging behind rivals like Samsung.

Apple names Amar Subramanya as new VP of AI. (Photo: Reuters)
Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 2, 2025 05:58:22 IST

Apple AAPL.O on Monday appointed veteran artificial intelligence researcher Amar Subramanya as its new vice president of AI, succeeding John Giannandrea.

The leadership change comes as Apple, widely viewed as trailing its competitors in the AI race, faces pressure to accelerate the rollout of advanced AI features across its products. Rival companies like Samsung Electronics 005930.KS have moved more aggressively to integrate AI into their latest devices.

In his new role, Subramanya will oversee key areas including Apple’s Foundation Models and machine learning research, and he will report directly to software chief Craig Federighi.

He is joining Apple from Microsoft MSFT.O, where he most recently served as corporate vice president of AI. Previously, Subramanya spent 16 years at Google GOOGL.O, where he was, among other roles, the head of engineering for the Gemini assistant.

Giannandrea will serve as an adviser to Apple until his retirement in spring next year.

Earlier this year, Apple said that artificial intelligence improvements to its voice assistant Siri would be delayed until 2026.

There have been reports of Apple CEO Tim Cook losing confidence in AI head Giannandrea’s ability to execute on product development.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 5:57 AM IST
QUICK LINKS