Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Vivo is ready to launch its flagship smartphone, the X300 series. The phone has gained hyped all over the internet since the news of its release started online. The phone is expected to give its users a photography experience that is unmatchable by any other device.
The new X300 series is the successor of last year’s X200 flagship series, but this time experts claim that Vivo is planning something big with some major upgradation.
The design of the devices has been confirmed to get a much sleeker look and feel. The X300 camera has been confirmed by the company.
Vivo X300 and X300 Pro launch date and specification.
The Vivo X300 may feature a 6.31-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company has confirmed that it will have a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The phone will offer a 5,360mAh capacity with 90W wired charging support and 40W wireless charging support.
The X300 features a powerful 200MP primary sensor with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.
The all-new Vivo X300 and X300 Pro is set to launch in India on 2nd December. The phone will be available through official Vivo e-store, Flipkart and official retail partner throughout the country. The users who are interested in this phone can also enjoy the launch ceremony on Vivo’s YouTube channels and social media starting at 12:00 PM IST.
Vivo X300 is expected to start around the price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and can be around Rs. 85,999 for top-end model. The X300 Pro is likely to carry a tentative price tag of Rs. 109,999. The company has not announced the prices of the phone, yet these prices have been claimed by experts and media reports.
Also Read: Samsung Launched All New Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, Check This Amazing AI Feature, Specification And Price
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed