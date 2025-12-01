LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news australia Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

The vivo is all set to launch its all-new flagship phone X300 and X300 Pro. These phones will carry powerful camera and will provide users a unique photography experience that no other phone can match.

vivo x300 and x300 pro, credit: X/Vivo_India
vivo x300 and x300 pro, credit: X/Vivo_India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 1, 2025 19:52:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Vivo is ready to launch its flagship smartphone, the X300 series. The phone has gained hyped all over the internet since the news of its release started online. The phone is expected to give its users a photography experience that is unmatchable by any other device. 

The new X300 series is the successor of last year’s X200 flagship series, but this time experts claim that Vivo is planning something big with some major upgradation.  

The design of the devices has been confirmed to get a much sleeker look and feel. The X300 camera has been confirmed by the company.  

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro launch date and specification.  

The Vivo X300 may feature a 6.31-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company has confirmed that it will have a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The phone will offer a 5,360mAh capacity with 90W wired charging support and 40W wireless charging support.  

The X300 features a powerful 200MP primary sensor with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.  

The all-new Vivo X300 and X300 Pro is set to launch in India on 2nd December. The phone will be available through official Vivo e-store, Flipkart and official retail partner throughout the country. The users who are interested in this phone can also enjoy the launch ceremony on Vivo’s YouTube channels and social media starting at 12:00 PM IST.  

Vivo X300 is expected to start around the price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and can be around Rs. 85,999 for top-end model. The X300 Pro is likely to carry a tentative price tag of Rs. 109,999. The company has not announced the prices of the phone, yet these prices have been claimed by experts and media reports. 

Also Read: Samsung Launched All New Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, Check This Amazing AI Feature, Specification And Price

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 7:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Samsung Launched All New Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, Check This Amazing AI Feature, Specification And Price

Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer Leak: Real Early Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online, Fans Spot Lucia, New Bike System & Vice City Travel Features

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Know Expected Price, Battery, Interior And Design

Why Elon Musk Says Work Could Become Optional In 10–20 Years With AI And Robotics

Neo Kavach: India’s First Airbag For Bike Riders Launched, Check Price And Features

LATEST NEWS

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

‘You Could Feel The Water Burning: Did Georgia Use Camite- A World War I Chemical Weapon On Protesters? New Investigation Reveals Shocking Details

What Is Global ‘Satanic’ Cult Linked To Thousands Of Child Sex Abuse Videos Uncovered In Australia’s Sydney?

‘We Will Get To See Him In The Test Team Now,’ R Ashwin Sarcastically Targets Team India While Mentioning Abhimanyu Easwaran Scoring A Hundred In T20

Fishfa Agri World Launches PeanutJi Vedic—India’s First High-Oleic Groundnut Oil

‘Our Greatest Fear Is…’: Imran Khan’s Sons Claim Authorities Hiding Something Irreversible About Ex-Pakistan PM

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Centre Confirms GPS Spoofing At Major Indian Airports, Including Delhi IGI: What Is It And How Are Fake Signals Sent In The Skies? Explained

Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

IPL 2026 Auction: Why Franchise Owners Keep Investing Despite Massive Team Costs?

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know
Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know
Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know
Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS