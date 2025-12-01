Samsung Launched All New Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, Check This Amazing AI Feature, Specification And Price

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus in India. The Korean tech giant claims that the Tab A11 Plus is designed especially for students, creators, and families at an affordable rate. The Tab A11 comes with a huge battery of 7,040mAh and an 11-inch display.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus features and specifications.
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus features a metal body and a flat design. The tablet comes with a 7,040mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. The company claims that the device can provide battery life all day. The Tab A11 Plus features a quad speaker setup with the support of Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus features an 11-inch huge screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Tab A11 Plus uses a 4nm MediaTek MT8775 processor and RAM up to 8GB. The device comes in two different configurations 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage users can also expand the storage up to 2TB using a MicroSD card.
The back panel of Tab A11 Plus features an 8MP camera and a 5MP camera sensor on the front side. Samsung claims that both camera sensors are optimized for clear video calls, document scanning, and capturing sharp content.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus AI features
The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus features AI features, such as Google Gemini integrated and Circle to search with google. Companies is trying to help their users in education and productivity with AI. Samsung has also integrated solve math on Samsung notes. This feature provides detailed step by step solution for equation and numerical. This feature supports both handwritten and typed entries. This tool covers a range of problems from basic arthmetic to scientific computations and unit conversions.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus starts at Rs.22,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB RAM with 128GB with Wi-Fi whereas the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with 5G support comes with the price tag of Rs.32,999.
