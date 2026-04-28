Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price

British car manufacturer Mini is expanding its portfolio in India and the company has launched the Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 61.50 lakh. The convertible is positioned as a limited-run model; the new variant commands a premium of Rs 2.50 lakh over the standard Cooper S Convertible and is being brought as a completely built unit (CBU). The booking of the model is open.

The newly launched car is based on the Cooper S Convertible; the JCW Pack focuses mainly on improving visual appeal and sporty character, without any changes to the mechanical setup. The convertible continues to feature the brand’s signature soft-top roof which can be electrically opened in 18 seconds at a speed of up to 30kmph whereas the closing takes just 15 seconds. The soft-top roof can also be partially opened, acting as a sunroof.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Exterior

The car is equipped with standard LED headlights featuring three customisable light signatures, along with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation that includes Mini logo projections. It is the kind of theatre you do not expect from a car but end up absolutely loving once you experience it. At the rear, the vehicle sports vertically aligned oval-shaped LED lights in a flush design alongside a black handle strip with a striking model badge.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Interior

In terms of interior and cabin, it reflects the sporty theme with JCW-specific sport seats finished in Vescin/Cord upholstery, along with a JCW steering wheel equipped with paddle shifters. The dashboard has a minimalist layout, centred around a circular OLED touchscreen display which is powered by the Mini Operating System 9.

Mini has taken a deliberate step away from chrome and leather inside, instead using recycled fabric for the dashboard and door panels in a two-tone textile theme, which gives the cabin a modern and conscientious feel. Activated by saying “Hey Mini,” the intelligent personal assistant controls navigation, entertainment, and telephony. Other tech on offer includes a head-up display, adaptive dampers, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Harman Kardon audio system. For the price, that is a very well-rounded package.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Powertrain

Even though the JCW Pack does not touch the mechanical setup, what lies under the bonnet is no slouch. The 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine produces 204hp and 300Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with a claimed 0 to 100kmph time of 6.9 seconds. That is genuinely quick for an open-top car in this segment. The convertible is 0.3 seconds slower than the hard-top version of the JCW Pack, which is likely due to the added weight of the convertible roof mechanism, but in real-world driving, that difference is barely noticeable.

At Rs 61.50 lakh, it sits in a space where buyers are serious, and the expectations are high. Mini, with this launch, seems ready to meet those expectations head-on. Also Read: Honda ZR-V And Honda City Facelift To Debut In India: Premium Interiors, Powerful Engines, And Modern Design — Check All Details And Launch Date