Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price

British car manufacturer Mini is expanding its portfolio in India and the company has launched the Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 61.50 lakh. The convertible is positioned as a limited-run model; the new variant commands a premium of Rs 2.50 lakh over the standard Cooper S Convertible and is being brought as a completely built unit (CBU). The booking of the model is open.
The newly launched car is based on the Cooper S Convertible; the JCW Pack focuses mainly on improving visual appeal and sporty character, without any changes to the mechanical setup. The convertible continues to feature the brand’s signature soft-top roof which can be electrically opened in 18 seconds at a speed of up to 30kmph whereas the closing takes just 15 seconds. The soft-top roof can also be partially opened, acting as a sunroof.
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Exterior
In terms of exterior, the JCW Pack features a more aggressive design language with updates to the grille, bumpers, side skirts and door sills. The car rides on 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheels and is offered in vibrant colour options such as Legend Grey and Midnight Black, complemented by contrasting black elements and optional sport stripes.
The car is equipped with standard LED headlights featuring three customisable light signatures, along with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation that includes Mini logo projections. It is the kind of theatre you do not expect from a car but end up absolutely loving once you experience it. At the rear, the vehicle sports vertically aligned oval-shaped LED lights in a flush design alongside a black handle strip with a striking model badge.
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Interior
In terms of interior and cabin, it reflects the sporty theme with JCW-specific sport seats finished in Vescin/Cord upholstery, along with a JCW steering wheel equipped with paddle shifters. The dashboard has a minimalist layout, centred around a circular OLED touchscreen display which is powered by the Mini Operating System 9.
Mini has taken a deliberate step away from chrome and leather inside, instead using recycled fabric for the dashboard and door panels in a two-tone textile theme, which gives the cabin a modern and conscientious feel. Activated by saying “Hey Mini,” the intelligent personal assistant controls navigation, entertainment, and telephony. Other tech on offer includes a head-up display, adaptive dampers, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Harman Kardon audio system. For the price, that is a very well-rounded package.
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Powertrain
Even though the JCW Pack does not touch the mechanical setup, what lies under the bonnet is no slouch. The 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine produces 204hp and 300Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with a claimed 0 to 100kmph time of 6.9 seconds. That is genuinely quick for an open-top car in this segment. The convertible is 0.3 seconds slower than the hard-top version of the JCW Pack, which is likely due to the added weight of the convertible roof mechanism, but in real-world driving, that difference is barely noticeable.
At Rs 61.50 lakh, it sits in a space where buyers are serious, and the expectations are high. Mini, with this launch, seems ready to meet those expectations head-on.
Also Read: Honda ZR-V And Honda City Facelift To Debut In India: Premium Interiors, Powerful Engines, And Modern Design — Check All Details And Launch Date
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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