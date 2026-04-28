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Home > Tech and Auto News > Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price

Mini has launched the Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack in India at ₹61.5 lakh, featuring sporty styling upgrades, a soft-top roof, and a 2.0L turbo engine, with bookings now open.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 28, 2026 17:25:30 IST

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Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price

British car manufacturer Mini is expanding its portfolio in India and the company has launched the Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 61.50 lakh. The convertible is positioned as a limited-run model; the new variant commands a premium of Rs 2.50 lakh over the standard Cooper S Convertible and is being brought as a completely built unit (CBU). The booking of the model is open. 

The newly launched car is based on the Cooper S Convertible; the JCW Pack focuses mainly on improving visual appeal and sporty character, without any changes to the mechanical setup. The convertible continues to feature the brand’s signature soft-top roof which can be electrically opened in 18 seconds at a speed of up to 30kmph whereas the closing takes just 15 seconds. The soft-top roof can also be partially opened, acting as a sunroof. 

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Exterior

In terms of exterior, the JCW Pack features a more aggressive design language with updates to the grille, bumpers, side skirts and door sills. The car rides on 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheels and is offered in vibrant colour options such as Legend Grey and Midnight Black, complemented by contrasting black elements and optional sport stripes. 

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The car is equipped with standard LED headlights featuring three customisable light signatures, along with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation that includes Mini logo projections. It is the kind of theatre you do not expect from a car but end up absolutely loving once you experience it. At the rear, the vehicle sports vertically aligned oval-shaped LED lights in a flush design alongside a black handle strip with a striking model badge. 

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Interior

In terms of interior and cabin, it reflects the sporty theme with JCW-specific sport seats finished in Vescin/Cord upholstery, along with a JCW steering wheel equipped with paddle shifters. The dashboard has a minimalist layout, centred around a circular OLED touchscreen display which is powered by the Mini Operating System 9. 

Mini has taken a deliberate step away from chrome and leather inside, instead using recycled fabric for the dashboard and door panels in a two-tone textile theme, which gives the cabin a modern and conscientious feel. Activated by saying “Hey Mini,” the intelligent personal assistant controls navigation, entertainment, and telephony. Other tech on offer includes a head-up display, adaptive dampers, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Harman Kardon audio system. For the price, that is a very well-rounded package. 

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Powertrain

Even though the JCW Pack does not touch the mechanical setup, what lies under the bonnet is no slouch. The 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine produces 204hp and 300Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with a claimed 0 to 100kmph time of 6.9 seconds. That is genuinely quick for an open-top car in this segment. The convertible is 0.3 seconds slower than the hard-top version of the JCW Pack, which is likely due to the added weight of the convertible roof mechanism, but in real-world driving, that difference is barely noticeable. 

At Rs 61.50 lakh, it sits in a space where buyers are serious, and the expectations are high. Mini, with this launch, seems ready to meet those expectations head-on. 

Also Read: Honda ZR-V And Honda City Facelift To Debut In India: Premium Interiors, Powerful Engines, And Modern Design — Check All Details And Launch Date

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Tags: Mini CooperMini Cooper S ConvertibleMini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack

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Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price

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Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price

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