New Site, Same ‘Double Bharosa’, Axis Max Life Goes Digital With A Fresh Identity

Heads up, policyholders, savvy savers, and future planners – your trusted life insurer just packed up and moved (digitally, of course)! Axis Max Life Insurance Limited — formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, now calls www.axismaxlife.com its new online home. That’s right, the official website has shifted from www.maxlifeinsurance.com, and it’s more than just a URL change. It’s a bold new step in their brand evolution, combining the strength of Axis Bank and Max Life into one seamless experience.

But don’t panic – your policies, benefits, and premium payments are all safe and sound. Everything you could do on the old site, you can now do on the new one (maybe even faster). No disruptions, no surprises — just a sleeker, smarter way to access your insurance essentials. So go ahead, bookmark it, explore it, and experience twice the trust at www.axismaxlife.com!

One Brand, One Domain, Double Trust

Why the shift? Rahul Talwar, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Axis Max Life, puts it best:

“The migration to our new digital identity – https://www.axismaxlife.com, far more than a technical transition marks a strategic milestone in the evolution of our unified brand. It reflects the coming together of two trusted institutions and reaffirms our commitment to delivering a seamless, secure, and future-ready experience.”

It’s not just a new web address – it’s “Double Bharosa.” Twice the protection. Twice the promise. All in one digital destination.

Same Services, Smoother Experience, Sharper Look

Axis Max Life isn’t just updating its web address , they’re enhancing the entire digital experience. Expect faster navigation, a sleeker design, and easy access to everything from policy management to premium payments. This move aligns with the company’s December 2024 brand refresh, which brought together Axis’s bold burgundy and Max Life’s signature blue in a new logo that embodies both strength and trust. The website migration reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to offering a seamless, modern, and user-friendly platform, ensuring that customers can manage their insurance needs with ease and confidence in a digital-first worlDd

Bookmark It, Love It, Bookmark It Again

Axis Max Life

20 Years of Trust : Built a strong legacy with customer-first service and expert advice.

: Built a strong legacy with customer-first service and expert advice. Backed by Industry Leaders : Joint venture between Max Financial Services and Axis Bank.

: Joint venture between Max Financial Services and Axis Bank. Strong Financial Performance : Achieved INR 33,223 Cr in gross written premium for FY2024-25.

: Achieved INR 33,223 Cr in gross written premium for FY2024-25. Confidence in Growth : A track record of steady growth and commitment to policyholders.

: A track record of steady growth and commitment to policyholders. Easy Access : Bookmark www.axismaxlife.com for seamless exploration of insurance solutions.

: Bookmark www.axismaxlife.com for seamless exploration of insurance solutions. Customer Support: For questions, reach out to service.helpdesk@axismaxlife.com.

(From ANI)

Also Read: India Allocates 200th Coal Mine, Marks Major Milestone In Energy Self-Reliance