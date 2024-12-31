New Year Eve: ‘All The Best To Everyone Pretending To Work Today’, Zomato Pops Funny Notification, Netizens React

As today marks the last day of the year 2024, the world gears to celebrate tonight and mark a grand welcome to the new year 2025.

As 2024 draws to a close, the world is gearing up for a grand celebration to welcome the new year. Festivities are in full swing, but amidst the excitement, food delivery app Zomato has managed to keep the buzz alive on social media.

In a cheeky post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Zomato took a playful jab at those who are working on the last day of the year. The post, which reads, “All The Best To Everyone Pretending To Work Today,” quickly gained attention and sparked a wave of engagement from users. The humorous message resonated with many, as it poked fun at the common situation of employees trying to get through the final day of the year while mentally already preparing for the new year celebrations.

all the best to everyone pretending to work today — zomato (@zomato) December 31, 2024

As social media continues to be flooded with new year’s messages and party plans, Zomato’s witty comment stands out, keeping the festive mood alive and offering a bit of humor as people head into the celebrations. The post highlights the brand’s knack for staying relevant and relatable, even on the busiest days of the year.

What protocol have you placed to make your delivery faster tonight 😜 — PeaCup: The Token of Champions! (@PeaCup2024) December 31, 2024

One of the user wrote, “I’m pretending so hard, I deserve free biryani.”

I’m pretending so hard, I deserve free biryani — Nitesh Singh (@nitesh_singh5) December 31, 2024

Bhai saheb, humara office khula hai.. Kahe ka ka pretending 🥴 — Sharma (@stayaway_001) December 31, 2024