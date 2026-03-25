‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

Leading oil marketing companies on Wednesday dismissed rumours of fuel shortage, assuring that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies remain stable across the country. In official statements, companies said there is no cause for concern, with sufficient stock available to meet demand. Supply chains are functioning normally without any disruption.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said rumours about fuel scarcity are “completely unfounded,” adding that India continues to have adequate reserves of crude oil as well as refined products like petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

The company urged citizens not to panic or engage in unnecessary buying.

HPCL, Indian Oil Echo Assurance

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) also reassured customers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country. It advised people to ignore misinformation and continue normal consumption.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) shared on-ground updates to underline the situation, stating that operations at its outlets remain smooth with no unusual rush reported.

No Panic Buying Needed

Oil companies stressed that panic buying based on rumours can disrupt normal supply patterns. They reiterated their commitment to maintaining uninterrupted fuel availability across their networks.

Concerns Rise Amid Global Tensions

The clarification comes at a time when the ongoing West Asia conflict has raised concerns over global energy supply. Disruptions in the region have triggered fears of shortages, though companies maintain that India’s domestic supply remains unaffected.

With adequate stock and stable distribution, consumers have been advised to avoid hoarding and rely only on official updates.

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