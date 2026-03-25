‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > ‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

Leading oil marketing companies on Wednesday dismissed rumours of fuel shortage, assuring that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies remain stable across the country. In official statements, companies said there is no cause for concern, with sufficient stock available to meet demand. Supply chains are functioning normally without any disruption.

‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours (Image Credits: AI-Generated)
‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours (Image Credits: AI-Generated)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 25, 2026 12:29:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

Leading oil marketing companies on Wednesday dismissed rumours of fuel shortage, assuring that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies remain stable across the country. In official statements, companies said there is no cause for concern, with sufficient stock available to meet demand. Supply chains are functioning normally without any disruption.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said rumours about fuel scarcity are “completely unfounded,” adding that India continues to have adequate reserves of crude oil as well as refined products like petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

The company urged citizens not to panic or engage in unnecessary buying.

HPCL, Indian Oil Echo Assurance

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) also reassured customers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country. It advised people to ignore misinformation and continue normal consumption.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) shared on-ground updates to underline the situation, stating that operations at its outlets remain smooth with no unusual rush reported.

No Panic Buying Needed

Oil companies stressed that panic buying based on rumours can disrupt normal supply patterns. They reiterated their commitment to maintaining uninterrupted fuel availability across their networks.

Concerns Rise Amid Global Tensions

The clarification comes at a time when the ongoing West Asia conflict has raised concerns over global energy supply. Disruptions in the region have triggered fears of shortages, though companies maintain that India’s domestic supply remains unaffected.

With adequate stock and stable distribution, consumers have been advised to avoid hoarding and rely only on official updates.

ALSO READ: Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future

Stock Market Holiday 2026: Are NSE And BSE Closed On March 26 For Ram Navami? Check Out Full Holiday List Inside

Who Is Kumar Mangalam Birla? Billionaire Behind Aditya Birla Group Chairman Buys RCB in ₹16,600 Crore Deal- Check Massive Net Worth, Business Empire

LATEST NEWS

From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla

Iran Mocking Trump’s Negotiation Claim? Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway

‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

Kia EV2 Launches Globally: Modern Styling, Tech-Rich Interior With Triple Screens, And Two Battery Options – Check All Specs And Price

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Apply for Rechecking And Re-exam, What Students Must Know, Step-By-Step Guide Here

Is Leander Paes Joining BJP? Meeting With Bengal BJP Chief Ahead of State Elections Sparks Buzz

Harshil Kalia Death Cause: 30-Year-Old Rajasthan Actress Died In Road Accident Due To… Check Net Worth, Career, And More

Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat & Samagri List | From Morning Puja to Evening Aarti and Bhog Rituals

Who Is Kumar Mangalam Birla? Billionaire Behind Aditya Birla Group Chairman Buys RCB in ₹16,600 Crore Deal- Check Massive Net Worth, Business Empire

‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours
‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours
‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours
‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

QUICK LINKS