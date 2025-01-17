Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Now Blinkit Reaches Maha Kumbh: CEO Albinder Dhindsa Announces Its Temporary Setup

In a move to cater to the needs of millions of devotees and tourists attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Blinkit has announced the opening of a temporary 100 sq. ft. store.

Now Blinkit Reaches Maha Kumbh: CEO Albinder Dhindsa Announces Its Temporary Setup

In a place where a grand gathering is witnessed, Blinkit leaves no stone unturned in tapping into an unexplored market. In its latest announcement, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa revealed the temporary launch of a store at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

In a move to cater to the needs of millions of devotees and tourists attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Blinkit has announced the opening of a temporary 100 sq. ft. store. This initiative aims to provide convenient access to essential items for those participating in the grand religious gathering.

How Will Blinkit Serve?

Announcing on the social media handle X, he sais, “Today we’ve opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists. This one is a 100 sq ft store which will be delivering in Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, and other key areas of the Maha Kumbh Mela.”

The Blinkit store has been strategically located to serve key areas of the Maha Kumbh Mela, including Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, and other prominent locations. The store will facilitate quick deliveries of a specially curated selection of items that cater to the unique requirements of pilgrims and tourists during the event.

Curated Offerings for Pilgrims

Blinkit’s temporary store will stock a wide range of products, including:

  • Pooja Essentials: Items required for religious ceremonies.
  • Daily Needs: Milk, curd, fruits, and vegetables for personal consumption or as offerings (daan).
  • Convenience Products: Chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, and bedsheets.
  • Exclusive Items: Bottled Triveni Sangam Jal, a sacred offering for devotees.

Dhindsa said, “We are excited to be a part of this grand spiritual gathering by making everyday essentials easily accessible to the attendees. Our teams are prepared to deliver a seamless experience, ensuring that the pilgrims and tourists have everything they need to make their journey more comfortable.”

Convenience in the Heart of the Mela

With the Maha Kumbh Mela drawing enormous crowds, accessing basic necessities can be challenging. Blinkit’s pop-up store aims to alleviate this by providing on-demand delivery services directly to camps and tents, ensuring convenience amidst the hustle and bustle of the event.

Blinkit’s innovative approach highlights its commitment to catering to diverse customer needs. By adapting its services to such a significant cultural and religious event, the company reinforces its position as a reliable and customer-centric service provider.

Must Read: Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens Under Shock

Filed under

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa Now Blinkit Reaches Maha Kumbh

Advertisement

Also Read

Metro Fare To Cut Down By 50 % For Students: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Metro Fare To Cut Down By 50 % For Students: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Elon Musk Shares Visuals Of SpaceX’s Starship Debris Falling From Space, Says ‘Entertainment Is Guaranteed’

Elon Musk Shares Visuals Of SpaceX’s Starship Debris Falling From Space, Says ‘Entertainment Is Guaranteed’

Al-Qadir Trust Case Explained: Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years In Jail By Accountability Court

Al-Qadir Trust Case Explained: Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years In Jail By...

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison In Al-Qadir Trust...

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If Knife Was 2mm Deeper

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface- Watch Video!

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface-

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox