NTT Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Data Center Campus – Bengaluru 4

E-Launch at Prestige Tech Cloud, Devanahalli Marks a New Era in AI-Ready Infrastructure

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: NTT proudly announces the e-launch of its newest data center campus, Bengaluru 4, located at Prestige Tech Cloud, Devanahalli. This state-of-the-art campus is designed to meet the growing demand for AI, cloud, and high-density infrastructure, reinforcing NTT’s commitment to powering India’s digital future.

Campus Highlights

Total Land Area: 8.5 acres

Campus Capacity: 100 MW facility load | 67.2 MW of critical IT load

Data Centers: 3 (Bengaluru 4A, 4B, 4C)

IT Load per Data Center: 22.4 MW

IT Load per Data Hall: 3.2 MW

Data Halls per DC: 7

As of December 3, Bengaluru 4A is ready for commissioning with 22.4 MW IT load capacity, marking the first phase of this mega campus.

Power & Reliability

Dedicated 220 kV GIS Substation

220 kV LILO arrangement from state grid for unmatched stability

Diesel Generators with 48-hour HSD backup

4 dedicated POE routes

Sustainability & Security

IGBC Platinum Rated Building

7-layer security system

Carrier-neutral facility with multiple ISPs

Renewable power integration

Operational Excellence

24×7 operations team and remote hands support

Strategically located near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru 4 ensures seamless accessibility for clients and partners.

Leadership Quote

“NTT is proud to showcase how we are shaping India’s digital future through world-class infrastructure and sustainable practices. Our Bangalore campuses—including the largest in the city—deliver unmatched capacity and scalability for enterprises and hyperscalers alike. Today, we operate 26+ MW of live IT load in Bangalore, and with BLR4 adding another 22 MW, we are significantly expanding our capabilities to meet growing demand. Our investments in Karnataka go beyond data centers; they include renewable energy initiatives that reinforce our dedication to a greener future. These efforts not only strengthen India’s digital backbone but also create direct and indirect economic impact for the region.”

— Alok Bajpai, Managing Director, India, NTT Global Data Centers

