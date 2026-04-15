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Home > Business News > Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 15, 2026 14:38:13 IST

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Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Tips Music Ltd. has released “Noor,” a romantic track featuring singers Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah. The song has been composed and written by Arslan Nizami, with music direction by Hyder Dar. Directed by Ruman Hamdani, the video features Adveeka Bohray along with Arslan Nizami. The track is now available across all major streaming platforms.

“Noor” is a soft, emotional track that stays rooted in the idea of simple, honest love. The composition doesn’t try to do too much, and that works in its favour. Arslan’s writing keeps things direct, while the vocals, both his and Duha’s, carry the mood without feeling heavy. The overall sound, shaped by Hyder Dar, adds depth but doesn’t take attention away from the core melody.

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The video follows a similar approach. It doesn’t overplay the narrative, instead letting the expressions and visuals do the work. There’s a certain restraint in the way it’s been shot, which aligns with the tone of the song.

Speaking about the track, Arslan Nizami said, “‘Noor’ came from a very personal space. Writing and composing it took time, and it stayed with me throughout. Duha’s voice added something the song needed—it felt complete after that. Working with Ruman on the video and sharing the screen with Adveeka was a good experience. I’m also thankful to Kumar sir and Tips Music for backing the song the way they did.”

Duha Shah shared, “I connected with ‘Noor’ the first time I heard it. There was something very simple and real about it. Recording didn’t feel like pressure; it just flowed. Being part of a Tips Music release is special for me, and I’m glad I got to work on something like this.”

Hyder Dar added, “The idea was to keep things minimal and not overbuild the sound. Arslan already had a clear direction, so it was more about supporting that. The sessions were smooth, and everything came together naturally. I’m grateful to Tips Music for bringing all of us on this project.”

“Noor” is now live across platforms and is expected to find its space among listeners who prefer easy, melody-driven tracks.

Watch the song here:
https://youtu.be/et2YzfxpLDM?si=U7EP_ysjCkEcHFZT

Listen on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/7s2e7TAiZtmIJK72ETrRZX

About Tips Music Ltd.

Founded in 1988 by the Taurani Brothers, Tips Music Ltd. is one of India’s well-known publicly listed music companies. It built its catalogue through popular film soundtracks like Khalnayak, Soldier, Coolie No.1, Gupt, Pardes, and Taal, and has continued working with both film and independent music over the years.

The label has worked with artists across generations, including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, A.R. Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Arijit Singh, B Praak, and others. With a catalogue of over 34,000 tracks, it continues to remain active across platforms and formats.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

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Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

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Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah
Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah
Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah
Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

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