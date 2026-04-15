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Home > India News > TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims

TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims

The TCS Nashik harassment case intensifies as SIT probes alleged collusion, with HR manager accused of suppressing complaints.

TCS NASHIK ROW (IMAGE: X)
TCS NASHIK ROW (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 15:03:19 IST

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TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims

TCS NASHIK ROW: The accused in the Nashik harassment case at the TCS branch had allegedly ignored repeated complaints by victims, failing to forward them to higher-ups in the company, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the matter said on Wednesday. According to the police, the HR Manager Nida Khan is the alleged ‘mastermind’ who tried to suppress the complaint and allegedly shield the accused.

During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 ‘suspicious’ call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions too.

According to police, the HR manager repeatedly told the victims to drop the matter, and failed to take any concrete steps despite being a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee in the office.

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Meanwhile, police sources said that the Assistant General Manager at the TCS Nashik branch was allegedly in contact with a third accused Danish Shaikh even after a case was registered, making a call to Shaikh prior to the arrest, police said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged harassment of women employees at TCS Nashik branch is also looking at the possibility of “collusion” between the accused, after analyzing the call and email records.

Total 9 cases have been registered regarding the case, 1 case being at Deolali camp police station and 8 others at Mumbai Naka. A total of 9 complaints, including 1 man has come forward with allegations of harassment, torture and forced religious conversion.

On April 13, the court remanded the operations manager to further police custody. The prime accused, Danish Shaikh–along with other accused individuals: Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Shahrukh Qureshi–are currently lodged in Nashik Road Jail.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has ordered an internal investigation too, calling such allegations “gravely concerning and anguishing.”

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the matter is being treated with the “utmost seriousness”, and action has already been initiated against the accused employees. He added that the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigations.

“The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees,” the statement said, adding that a thorough probe is underway to establish facts and identify all individuals responsible.
During the investigation, the police have examined more than 40 CCTV footages and are recording statements of the victims and the accused. An undercover operation was also conducted with the help of women police personnel to apprehend one of the accused.

According to preliminary information, these incidents are said to have taken place between 2022 and 2026. The investigation is currently ongoing, and officials say that all aspects are being thoroughly examined, after which final conclusions will be drawn.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims

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TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims

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TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims
TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims
TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims
TCS Nashik Row: Nearly 80 Suspicious Call Records, Emails And Chats Recovered, Accused Ignored Repeated Complaints Of Victims

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