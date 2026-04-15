Who Is Comedian Anudeep Katikala Arrested By Andhra Police In Uttar Pradesh Over Joke On Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan? All You Need To Know

The legal battle in India has erupted because comedians started making jokes about political matters. The Andhra Pradesh Police traveled to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on April 14, 2026 to arrest stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala after they traveled more than 1000 kilometers. The police charge against Katikala resulted from a comedy performance which he conducted during which he made fun of Pawan Kalyan, who serves as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief. The authorities located the comedian through his mobile phone signals after a formal complaint was made to the Kakinada police about his whereabouts while he visited his family.

Comedian’s Routine on Divorce Sparks Controversy After Allegations of Defamation and Obscene Content by JSP Leaders

The comedian used his routine to demonstrate how divorce should become less shameful while he wanted to reveal his feminist beliefs. The legal system started to work after JSP leaders accused him of creating material that contained defamatory content and obscene elements.

Digital Satire and the Legal Threshold of Reputation

The dispute arises from a particular part of Katikala’s “The Tollywood Roast Show,” which contains his remarks about the actor-turned-politician’s two marriages and their friendly divorces. The viral clip shows Katikala making a joke about how men should learn to handle breakups by observing Pawan Kalyan, whose former partners did not accuse him of public abuse. The Jana Sena Party misinterpreted social commentary about friendly breakups as an intentional attack against their organization.

Kakinada Police Arrest 30-Year-Old Comedian Under BNS Over Obscene and Defamatory Content Allegations

The Kakinada I Town police arrested the 30-year-old man under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law by invoking specific sections that address both criminal defamation and the distribution of obscene materials. The incident demonstrates how modern comedy faces legal risks because digital platforms distribute content to audiences who hold different political opinions than comedy club visitors.

From IIT Bombay to the Frontlines of Tollywood Critique

Anudeep Katikala is not your typical performer because he graduated from IIT Bombay and switched from working in product management to performing Telugu stand-up comedy. He established the Silly South Comedy Club, which has become the central force that developed the Hyderabad comedy scene through his work as a leader who uses “roasts” to study the intense fan behavior that exists between Tollywood actors.

Comedian References Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Balakrishna in Set That Sparks Backlash and Legal Action

His comedy set included jokes about Pawan Kalyan but also discussed actor Ram Charan, whom he called a “feminist” because Ram Charan felt comfortable with his wife’s higher financial position and he mentioned other major industry figures such as Jr. NTR and Balakrishna.

Comedian Issues Public Apology as Arrest Highlights Rising Legal Scrutiny Over Political Satire and Celebrity Jokes

The state’s response to his situation represents a major development because he apologized to the public and explained that he wanted to evaluate harmful fan behavior instead of attacking particular people. The way comedians face legal consequences for their jokes about celebrity politicians demonstrates how their work becomes vulnerable to institutional authority.

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