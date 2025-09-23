LIVE TV
Oben Electric's Rorr EZ Sigma Now Available on Flipkart

Oben Electric’s Rorr EZ Sigma Now Available on Flipkart

Oben Electric’s Rorr EZ Sigma Now Available on Flipkart

Written By: NewsX Syndication
September 23, 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Oben Electric, India’s leading homegrown and R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, today announced the availability of its next-generation city commuter Rorr EZ Sigma, along with the Rorr EZ, on Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace. The partnership marks a strategic step in Oben Electric’s expansion into digital retail, bringing its premium commuter motorcycles closer to riders seeking convenient, sustainable, and aspirational options for urban commuting and everyday mobility.

The Rorr EZ Sigma, equipped with Oben’s latest hardware and software upgrades, is available on Flipkart at an introductory price starting at ₹1.29 lakh, inclusive of a ₹17,000 discount. The Rorr EZ, engineered as a practical and efficient daily commuter, is priced starting at ₹1.19 lakh, with a ₹20,000 inclusive offer. By combining advanced performance with accessible pricing, the Rorr EZ series reinforces Oben Electric’s position at the forefront of India’s premium electric commuter segment.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said, “The listing of Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ on Flipkart reflects our strategy to meet customers where they are, online and offline. Flipkart’s trusted platform and pan-India reach enable us to showcase our advanced electric motorcycles to a wider audience, while providing a seamless experience in discovery, booking, and delivery. This digital presence, combined with our expanding showroom and service network, ensures customers can confidently evaluate, purchase, and maintain their motorcycles end-to-end. Our focus remains on making electric mobility convenient, aspirational, and accessible to riders across India.”

Sujith Agashe, Vice President, Electronics & Automobiles at Flipkart, said, “We’re delighted to bring Oben Electric’s Rorr EZ and Rorr EZ Sigma to Flipkart’s growing portfolio of electric mobility offerings. As more customers across India explore cleaner, smarter alternatives for daily commute, we aim to make premium EVs more accessible through our trusted digital platform and seamless delivery experience. This partnership underscores our continued focus on enabling sustainable choices and supporting the transition to future-ready mobility.”

The newly launched Rorr EZ Sigma builds on the strong foundation of the Rorr EZ, a preferred choice in the commuter segment, with key upgrades available in both 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh battery options. It offers an IDC range of up to 175 km, accelerates from 0–40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, delivers a top speed of 95 km/h, and comes with three adaptive ride modes – Eco, City, and Havoc. Powered by Oben’s patented LFP battery technology, it offers 50% higher heat resistance and double the lifecycle, ensuring reliability across India’s diverse climates. Rorr EZ Sigma’s key features include a reverse mode for easy manoeuvring, a 5-inch colour TFT display with navigation and real-time alerts, an ergonomically redesigned seat, and a bold new Electric Red color.

To build customer confidence, Oben Electric offers 8 8-year or 80,000 km battery warranty with full transferability, along with 5 years of data connectivity and lifetime access to the Oben app. Currently, Oben Electric operates 50+ showrooms across India in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, with plans to scale up to 150+ showrooms in 100+ cities by the end of the financial year. Each showroom includes dedicated service centres staffed with platinum-certified technicians trained in Oben’s proprietary technologies.

With the Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ now available on Flipkart and Amazon, Oben Electric is accelerating its mission to redefine urban commuting and make electric motorcycles the preferred choice for riders across India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

