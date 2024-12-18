Ola Cabs Launches Quick Food Delivery Service ‘Ola Dash’ On ONDC Platform

The Ola Dash service, launched first in Bengaluru, is now available on the company's main app, enabling users to order from a list of restaurants within a 1-kilometer radius.

Ola Cabs, led by Co-Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, has ventured into India’s quickly growing quick food delivery market. The company has launched its new food ordering platform in just 10 minutes under the name Ola Dash using the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

Aggarwal announced the new development on the social media site X, saying, “Yep, taking our @Olacabs commitment to @ONDC_Official to the next level! Scaling food and other categories across India today. Including 10-min food.” He called out ONDC as “the future of commerce,” a phrase that describes it as a government-backed initiative to enable open networks of digital commerce.

Yep, taking our @Olacabs commitment to @ONDC_Official to the next level! Scaling food and other categories across India today. Including 10min food. ONDC is the future of commerce! https://t.co/wrknQhtnuG — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 18, 2024

The Ola Dash service, launched first in Bengaluru, is now available on the company’s main app, enabling users to order from a list of restaurants within a 1-kilometer radius. Reports from CNBC TV-18 say that the service is meant to deliver food quickly, at the same pace as other quick delivery companies like Swiggy’s Bolt and Blinkit’s Bistro.

Ola’s entry into the 10-minute delivery segment comes after a previous attempt to launch a similar grocery delivery service, which was shut down in 2022 after six months. Now, with Ola Dash, the company is looking to cash in on the booming market for fast food deliveries.

Ola is currently providing food and beverage services on its ONDC platform in just a few cities, although it plans to scale these operations soon. The company will provide last-mile logistics in groceries and pharmaceuticals on the same platform.

The quick food delivery market has grown significantly, with players like Zepto planning new offerings. Ola Dash has a business model similar to Swiggy Bolt’s, focusing on rapid food delivery from nearby restaurants. It covers food and beverages that require minimal preparation time.

Ola Dash is the most recent of a series of business endeavours for the company, as it has recently diversified and started offering electric bike taxi services in Bengaluru. With a price tag of ₹ 25 for rides up to 5 kilometers and ₹50 for distances up to 10 kilometers, the service seems to be competitive considering the current market.

ALSO READ: Adani Group Approves Merger Of Sanghi Industries, Penna Cements With Ambuja Cements