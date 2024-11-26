Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Ola Launches S1Z And Gig Series Of Electric Scooters

The models are priced between Rs 39,999 and Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom), with bookings now open for a nominal fee of Rs 499.

Ola Launches S1Z And Gig Series Of Electric Scooters

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the S1 Z and Gig series of electric scooters, targeting budget-conscious consumers and gig workers.

The models are priced between Rs 39,999 and Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom), with bookings now open for a nominal fee of Rs 499.

Deliveries are set to begin in April 2025.

New Launches

Ola Gig: Priced at Rs 39,999, offers a range of 112 km with a top speed of 25 km/h.

Ola Gig+: Designed for heavier loads, priced at Rs 49,999, offers up to 157 km range with dual batteries.

Ola S1 Z: Aimed at urban commuters, priced at Rs 59,999, offers a top speed of 70 km/h with a range of 75-146 km.

Ola S1 Z+: Priced at Rs 64,999, designed for personal and light commercial use with similar features to the S1 Z.

Ola PowerPod

Ola also introduced the PowerPod, a portable battery inverter priced at Rs 9,999, which doubles as a power backup for home appliances like fans and lights.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stated that the launch aims to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in India. The scooters, equipped with removable batteries, cater to both urban and semi-urban customers while addressing the needs of gig workers with durable and efficient designs.

ALSO READ: India’s Economic Outlook For Coming Months ‘Cautiously Optimistic’: Finmin Report

Filed under

Bhavesh Aggrawal EV Ola electric scooters
