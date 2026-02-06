Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike: Prominent app-based ride-hailing platforms are going for a nationwide strike on February 7. Commuters across India are expected to face significant travel disruptions on Saturday as drivers have announced the ‘All India Breakdown’, a protest which will see drivers collectively switching off their ride-hailing applications.

The strike call has been issued by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) in coordination with other national labour organisations.

Announcing the protest on X, the union said, “App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation.”

Why Are Ola, Uber, Rapido Going For Nationawide Strike?

Ahead of the strike, the TGPWU submitted a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, stating what it described as long-pending and unresolved issues affecting app-based transport workers nationwide.

The union pointed out that there is no government-fixed fare system for drivers working with platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other aggregators operating autos, cabs and bike taxis. According to the union, fare determination is left entirely to the companies.

Also Read: Beginning of the End? AI Is Now Hiring Humans For Physical Jobs In Real Life With RentAHuman Platform: Here’s How You Can Apply And Earn Up To $69 Per Task

This, the letter said, has led to “severe income insecurity, exploitation, and unsustainable working conditions for millions of transport workers.”

Urging immediate government intervention, the union claimed that millions of app-based drivers are being pushed into poverty, even as aggregator companies continue to generate profits.

What Are The Key Demands Of Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers?

The union has placed specific demands before the Centre and state governments, including –

Immediate notification of minimum base fares for app-based transport services such as autos, cabs, bike taxis and other aggregator-based services.

A strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial passenger and goods transport, or the mandatory conversion of such vehicles into the commercial category.

Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike: What Commuters Should Expect on February 7

Passengers are advised to brace for inconvenience, although the extent of disruption is expected to vary across regions, depending on local participation in the strike.

Those who rely on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis are encouraged to plan alternative travel arrangements, particularly during peak morning and evening hours on February 7.

Bharat Taxi: Competition For Ola, Uber, Rapido

Amid the unrest in the app-based transport sector, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched ‘Bharat Taxi’, India’s first co-operative-run ride-hailing platform.

The service is scheduled to begin shortly in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, with plans to expand nationwide over the next three years. The Bharat Taxi platform has been established by eight leading co-operative organisations, including dairy major Amul.

Announcing the launch, Shah said, “From today, Bharat Taxi has been commercially launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Within three years, the service will be expanded to all states. Nobody should have any doubt about this. You will be the driver, and you will be the owner of Bharat Taxi platform.”

Also Read: Bharat Taxi Goes LIVE To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido With Government-Backed Model, Step-By-Step Guide To Download The APP