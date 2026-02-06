LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

Ola, Uber and Rapido are set to face a nationwide shutdown on February 7 as drivers go on strike. Called the ‘All India Breakdown’, the protest will see drivers switch off apps to demand government-regulated fares. The strike is expected to disrupt travel across multiple cities, especially during peak hours.

Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on Feb 7. Photo - Gemini.
Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on Feb 7. Photo - Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 6, 2026 11:45:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike: Prominent app-based ride-hailing platforms are going for a nationwide strike on February 7.  Commuters across India are expected to face significant travel disruptions on Saturday as drivers have announced the ‘All India Breakdown’, a protest which will see drivers collectively switching off their ride-hailing applications.

The strike call has been issued by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) in coordination with other national labour organisations.

Announcing the protest on X, the union said, “App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation.”

You Might Be Interested In

Why Are Ola, Uber, Rapido Going For Nationawide Strike?

Ahead of the strike, the TGPWU submitted a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, stating what it described as long-pending and unresolved issues affecting app-based transport workers nationwide.

The union pointed out that there is no government-fixed fare system for drivers working with platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other aggregators operating autos, cabs and bike taxis. According to the union, fare determination is left entirely to the companies.

Also Read: Beginning of the End? AI Is Now Hiring Humans For Physical Jobs In Real Life With RentAHuman Platform: Here’s How You Can Apply And Earn Up To $69 Per Task

This, the letter said, has led to “severe income insecurity, exploitation, and unsustainable working conditions for millions of transport workers.”

Urging immediate government intervention, the union claimed that millions of app-based drivers are being pushed into poverty, even as aggregator companies continue to generate profits.

What Are The Key Demands Of Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers?

The union has placed specific demands before the Centre and state governments, including –

  • Immediate notification of minimum base fares for app-based transport services such as autos, cabs, bike taxis and other aggregator-based services. 
  • A strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial passenger and goods transport, or the mandatory conversion of such vehicles into the commercial category.

Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike: What Commuters Should Expect on February 7

Passengers are advised to brace for inconvenience, although the extent of disruption is expected to vary across regions, depending on local participation in the strike.

Those who rely on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis are encouraged to plan alternative travel arrangements, particularly during peak morning and evening hours on February 7.

Bharat Taxi: Competition For Ola, Uber, Rapido

Amid the unrest in the app-based transport sector, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched ‘Bharat Taxi’, India’s first co-operative-run ride-hailing platform.

The service is scheduled to begin shortly in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, with plans to expand nationwide over the next three years. The Bharat Taxi platform has been established by eight leading co-operative organisations, including dairy major Amul.

Announcing the launch, Shah said, “From today, Bharat Taxi has been commercially launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Within three years, the service will be expanded to all states. Nobody should have any doubt about this. You will be the driver, and you will be the owner of Bharat Taxi platform.”

Also Read: Bharat Taxi Goes LIVE To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido With Government-Backed Model, Step-By-Step Guide To Download The APP

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 11:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13OlarapidoTelangana Gig and Platform Workers Unionuber

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

RBI Grows More Optimistic, Raises FY27 Q1–Q2 GDP Projections, Defers Full-Year Forecast Pending New Data

RBI Policy Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Inflation Pressure Under Control Amid Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip After Rally as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of RBI Meeting

Will RBI Hold The Repo Rate? All Eyes On Governor Sanjay Malhotra As Rates Are Expected At 5.25%, Markets And Investors Watch Policy Cues

LATEST NEWS

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

‘Misleading Paid Promotion’: Delhi Police Clarifies Reports On Viral Claims About Missing Person And Children In The City

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi engages with students across India

‘When I Was 16…’: Who Is Sevda Rubens? Artist’s Viral X Post Claims Against Deepak Chopra Spark Online Backlash Amid Epstein Files Email Row

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

Why Are Women In Iran Slamming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s ‘World Hijab Day’ Message? ‘Shameful, Not Standing With Women’

Will RBI Hold The Repo Rate? All Eyes On Governor Sanjay Malhotra As Rates Are Expected At 5.25%, Markets And Investors Watch Policy Cues

Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Message To Smriti Mandhana After RCB’s Historic Second WPL Title Win

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know
Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know
Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know
Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

QUICK LINKS